One New Year’s Eve, while watching the Nagtroepe parade, six members of the original Sunshine Entertainers decided to form what we now know as the Sunshine Sporting Club. Their primary objective was one of social development, fostering the youth, while preserving an everlasting cultural legacy.

According to the newly-elected chairperson, Zakaria Francis, the initiative was brought to the table by the president Igsaan Alexander and life president Omar Isaacs, aka Boeta Maantjie. FOUNDING MEMBER: Boeta Maantjie Francis says: “They have served the community and have gained the respect of many because of their unselfish nature and contribution to the culture. “We have a responsibility to showcase this legacy to the future generations, just like it was given to us.

“We need to find ways to appeal to the youth and keep them on the straight and narrow. And music, through this culture, has proven over the years to be the chosen avenue.” He adds: “Just to plant a seed we have been given the green light and we can now share this with everyone. Sunshine Sporting Club will officially participate in the annual Keep the Dream Choral Competition.” NEXT IN LINE: Sunshine Sporting Club at rehearsal Interestingly, Sunshine Sporting Club has merged with The Protea Sing Koor and will be competing as The Sunshine Proteas Sing Koor.

Francis says: “I’d like to express my gratitude to all executive members, their families and supporters, past and present who have enabled us to reach this milestone. “We don’t and will never forget the efforts and contributions of those Sunshine Legends who have left us. We ask the Almighty to grant them a high abode and that the prayers of the relatives are heard and answered.” Nuraan Boltman, Mansoor Joseph, Adiel Mohammad and many more are performing.

Best-dressed tables are up for amazing prizes, like a larney hotel stay including breakfast. PASSION: Sunshine Entertainers president Zakaria Francis A karaoke competition will be held in the evening and the winner will get a cosmetic prize to the value of R1000. A celebration fit for the legendary Sunshine Sporting Club is taking place this Saturday, 25 November, at the Bo-Kaap Civic aka Schotsche Kloof Civic Centre on Yusuf Drive.