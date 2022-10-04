Liverpool star Kostas Tsimikas says they can’t be written off after a swak start to the 2022/23 season. Ahead of Tuesday night’s Champions League Group A clash against Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers at 9pm, the Reds have won just three matches in all competitions – with their last win coming against Ajax in the Champions League last month.

Coach Jurgen Klopp admits that the confidence level in his squad isn’t what it should be, after their disappointing 3-3 Premier League draw with Brighton on the weekend. REBUILDING: Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp The German says: “Do you think Cristiano Ronaldo at the moment is at the top of his confidence? It happens to all of us. You have to take a step in the right direction and when you’re ready, it [the confidence] is back...” Up against a Rangers team who lost their first two matches against Ajax and group leaders Napoli, victory for Klopp’s team will go a long way in giving them the boost they need.

Greece leftback Tsimikas adds: “We haven’t started well, but we don’t make excuses. We have to go through it. [Against Rangers] we have to be in the winning mood and go for the win. “Nothing is finished yet. Last season we were 15 points back [in the Premier League] and missed it by one point and we were in the Champions League final. We have the same goals and we go for them.”