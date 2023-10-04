Stellies beat Mamelodi Sundowns 5-3 on penalties, after the two sides couldn’t be separated at 1-1.

Stellenbosch FC will return home as the best U18 team in the country, after winning the Engen Champ of Champs on Monday.

The boys from the Winelands cleaned up the top awards as well, Langelihle Phili named Player and Striker of the Tournament, while Connor de Vries won the Goalkeeper of the Tournament award and JP Farrugia named Coach of the Tournament.

The Western Cape could’ve done a double, but Cape Town Roses lost their penalty shootout 5-4 against UJ.

Ice In His Veins! ❄️💉



Stellenbosch FC took home the U18 Engen Champ Of Champs trophy after beating Sundowns on pens! 🏆⚽️



The boys from the Winelands put their talent on display to come out on top against some of 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 best youth football teams! 😤![CDATA[]]>🔥 pic.twitter.com/arYU1YJEHj — SuperSport Schools (@ss_schools) October 3, 2023

Roses held the 2022 champions to a 1-1 draw before the game was forced to be decide from the spot.