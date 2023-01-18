Manchester United’s new signing Wout Weghorst is in line to make his debut for the club when they travel to Crystal Palace at 10pm. Weghorst joined the club on loan from Burnley via Besiktas over the weekend and could help the Red Devils leapfrog city rivals Manchester City into second on the Premier League log.

United recorded their seventh win since the World Cup restart when they beat City 2-1 at the weekend and are now just one point behind City and nine behind log leaders Arsenal ahead of Sunday’s showdown at Emirates Stadium. 📩 Inbox (1)



🤳 Wout Weghorst#MUFC pic.twitter.com/bclbEYYcM7 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 17, 2023 Weghorst can’t wait to get going in the Premier League again after tasting relegation with the Clarets last season. He says: “For me, it was not done [when Burnley went down]. It was not finished. It didn’t work out the first time as I hoped and I’m really hungry to show myself, to help the team.”