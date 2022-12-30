The World Cup is now in the rearview mirror and it’s time to sit voet innie hoek for a fast restart to the league campaign. I don’t know about you, but the tournament in Qatar was edge-of-the-seat stuff in most of the matches, with the final being on another level of drama.

But after the detour in the season, we’re now back in the race for domestic honours. So let’s take a look at how teams are going to navigate this restart. Up and Running: Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah AHEAD of the season, we all wondered just how this was all going to play out.

Top clubs were expecting to lose star players to their various national team for the first mid-season World Cup. I wondered how it might affect the mindset of those players with real anxiety of getting injured and missing out on the massive occasion in the Middle East. Would players play with the handbrake up, knowing they were part of the national teams’ planne or would they drukking hard to get into top form?

Would there be others trying to force their way into their national coach’s plans and get into the show window at the World Cup? And with that change in rhythm and focus, would players be able to get back into the groove with just a week between the end of the tournament and the league kicking off again. But that doesn’t seem to be the case, with most of the top eight in the league getting off to winning starts.

In fact, most of the pre-World Cup fears have largely failed to materialise with players returning in good shape and form, but for a couple of clubs hit with a couple of injuries and the odd jaded player. Brazilian: Ace Gabriel Jesus Leaders Arsenal will be without yster Gabriel Jesus for at least two months after surgery on a knee injury picked while playing for Brazil. And this could still come back to bite them if they don’t dip into the market, but his replacement Eddie Nketiah could do with a decent run in the team - scoring in their impressive 3-1 midweek comeback win over West Ham.

Rising high 🌟 pic.twitter.com/BXl9JFhN68 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 26, 2022 Their north London rivals Tottenham looked a little shaky, going down 2-0 to Brentford before fighting back for a draw. But that seems to be the story this season for Spurs coach Antonio Conte, with that being the ninth game in a row that his side have fallen behind. Same problems: Antonio Conte Another club boss who still has a huge mess to sort out is Chelsea’s Graham Potter, who needed to get his team back to winning ways after three straight defeats before the World Cup break.

Despite being a coach who is very much a tactical tinkerer in the mould of former coach Thomas Tuchel, it hasn’t been a smooth transition. But still, they would be happy that the teams in the lower half of the table didn’t get off to better starts with fewer of their stars busy in Qatar. WITH not even a single player in the league called up for the World Cup, one has to wonder what the point was having a break at all.

But here we are. Hopefully local PSL clubs, Cape Town City and Stellenbosch have used the time off to get back on track after a poor first half to the season. Slow starters: PSL duo CT City and Stellies City are currently 13th out of 16 with 13 log points from 12 games, with Stellies not doing much better with just a point more from an extra match.

You could say there are mitigating factors, with City failing to deal with the expectations and realities of playing the Caf Champions League and Steve Barker’s Maroons shipping many of their experienced players ahead of the season. City have added to their stocks ahead and will have Cameroonian striker Bertrand Mani, Bafana Bafana defender Lorenzo Gordinho and Colombian forward Juan Camilo Zapata available from New Year. Stellies haven’t been as busy in the market apart from letting go of two more experienced stars in captain Rafiq de Goede and Judas Moseamedi.