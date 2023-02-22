Stellenbosch are worth a special mention today because of their promising run of back-to-back league wins that has helped them up to 13th place with a two-point gap between them and the relegation zone.
The return of Iqraam Rayners back home to the Winelands has truly been inspirational for Steve Barker’s men.
Since his return, the 27-year-old has scored three times, a brace in the Nedbank Cup and the winner when Stellies were last in action away at Chippa United a week ago.
It’s also worth mentioning 22-year-old homegrown talent, Devon Titus, who too is on an inspiring scoring run. He kicked it off with a brace in the 3-2 comeback win for Stellies against local rivals City and scored the opener against Chippa.
The combination of these two up front might just be what Stellies need to push themselves up the table and perhaps have a long Nedbank Cup run that will no doubt add to the experience a lot of their young talent needs to grow at this level.
They will be away at Richards Bay, who have started to fall down the table from second place owing to a winless run of five matches, this Saturday.