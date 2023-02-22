The return of Iqraam Rayners back home to the Winelands has truly been inspirational for Steve Barker’s men.

Stellenbosch are worth a special mention today because of their promising run of back-to-back league wins that has helped them up to 13th place with a two-point gap between them and the relegation zone.

Since his return, the 27-year-old has scored three times, a brace in the Nedbank Cup and the winner when Stellies were last in action away at Chippa United a week ago.

Iqraam Rayners has scored three goals and picked up an assist in just two matches since returning to Stellenbosch 🔥#StellenboschFC #ProudlyStellenbosch #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/3r8HoyOMUm — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) February 13, 2023

It’s also worth mentioning 22-year-old homegrown talent, Devon Titus, who too is on an inspiring scoring run. He kicked it off with a brace in the 3-2 comeback win for Stellies against local rivals City and scored the opener against Chippa.

Flourishing: Titus finding his range

The combination of these two up front might just be what Stellies need to push themselves up the table and perhaps have a long Nedbank Cup run that will no doubt add to the experience a lot of their young talent needs to grow at this level.