The Stormers’ mission in Ireland this week is probably more important than what the Capetonians would like to think. They are in Dublin representing the hele rugby world as they look to become the first team to give Ireland a bloedneus this season. Let me explain.

Firstly, take a look at the United Rugby Championship log - Friday night’s match pits the tournament’s two top teams against each other. It’s getting a little crowded at the top of the @Vodacom #URC table 😬



Time is running out for teams to secure their place in the Top 8 👀



🎥 Full Episode 👉 Link in Bio@Vodacom #URC | @iamSivN | @SquidgeRugby pic.twitter.com/C09B7KZbDC — Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial_RSA) March 22, 2023 In first place we have captain Johnny Sexton and his Leinster teammates, followed by the Stormers in second. Skipper: Ireland’s Johnny Sexton Closer inspection makes for scary reading, with Leinster still unbeaten in their 15 matches to date and leading the Stormers by 12 log points.

It’s not the end of the world, but when you consider Ireland had just won the Six Nations by winning all of their matches and that Leinster has also not yet lost a match in the European Champions Cup, a scary thought is emerging. Now when I tell you that at the start of the Six Nations 20 of Ireland’s 27-man squad came from Leinster, it’s clear that the Irish team is Leinster on drugs. Winning is a habit, they say. And that habit has hopped from Leinster (unbeaten this season) and into the Ireland team (also unbeaten this season).

And this being a World Cup year and Sexton’s Leinster and Ireland gaining more and more momentum before they face the Springboks in Pool B in France later this year, someone has to break that streak. In steps defending URC champions the Stormers. 🛡️ Shield Braggin' Rights

🏆 Battle For Final 8 Spots

🏟️ Home Play-Offs To Fight For



All eyes now gaze upon the final 3️⃣ rounds @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/GHDf81fRC3 — Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial_RSA) March 22, 2023 Now the Stormers will tell you that they are there for the experience and will play down the possibility of slaying this Irish beast. They will tell you that they see this encounter as a possible dress rehearsal for future finals - the European Champions Cup final will be staged in Dublin and the way things are going now, the URC final too.

But coach John Dobson’s men have a bigger role to play than just soaking up the atmosphere and getting used to the conditions tomorrow night. They simply must snap the Irish out of their win “bubble” and the hele rugby world will back them to do so. Top Job: Robertson to All blacks Other than the Irish, I can’t let this column slide without talking about New Zealand’s decision to announce Scott Robertson as their new coach before the start of this year’s international action. 📰 UPDATE | Scott Robertson appointed All Blacks Head Coach from 2024. pic.twitter.com/M2KN3Q7EK9 — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) March 21, 2023 As a sign of respect to current coach Ian Foster, I reckon they should have kept the appointment quiet for now.

I can’t think of any person or coach who would enjoy doing his job, knowing his successor has already been announced and he’s waiting in the wings. Will this galvanise the squad and in particular Foster? Or will this lack of respect spill over to the players, who could be thinking in the back of their minds that the guy wysing them what to do now is tog maar not the real boss. Anyway, only time will tell.