Everybody’s asking, “what about Bafana Bafana”? As we recover from World Cup fever and prepare for the return of league action. Twitter has been trending with memes about “going back to PSL after witnessing Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi go to battle” in the Fifa World Cup that was hosted in Qatar.

I have to admit, I’m not too enthusiastic about what I’m going to see in terms of finishing in the PSL. I should be talking about the Premiership top scorer’s race, but it’s not that exciting and I had to fact-check who the top scorer are currently. Bradley Grobler It’s a battle between Kaizer Chiefs’ Bonfils Bimenyimana, Super United striker Bradley Grobler and Mamelodi Sundowns’ sharp-shooter Peter Shalulile who are all on six goals after 12 to 13 round of matches so far.

Peter Shalulile Bimenyimana is foreign, Shalulile has been naturalised in terms of citizenship but he also represents another country internationally on the football pitch, with 34-year-old Grobler in that mix, and is currently also the leading South African. None of those three feature anywhere within the Bafana Bafana agenda, and as things stand are only at about 50 percent conversation rate, which means the South African strikers that feature below them are even worse. That’s our reality right now, we don’t have anyone that you can outright say these are the main ouens that will lead the Bafana attack right now into the future.

I can’t be 100 percent sure about the guys playing overseas, they’re younger and just as unproven at international level because some of them even flew under the youth national teams’ radar. Cape Town City’s Khanyisa Mayo is two goals behind the leading pack, tied with another foreign player Etiosa Ighodaro of Chippa United. Etiaso Ighodaro So whatever is going on in the transfer market about him needs to be ignored at all costs so that this 24-year-old plays out this season.

It’s probably his first full campaign and has been in a leading role for the first time in his career. His dad, a former striker too Patrick Mayo has said he didn’t see Mamelodi Sundowns as ideal right now as well because the City striker needs to play consistently. Patrick Mayo It’s not all bad if he were to go to Sundowns, because of the earnings and levels that the club trains and plays at.

It would certainly push him to be in that environment, so it’s not all bad going to Chloorkop. For sporting reasons, it makes sense for Mayo to stay and run the West Coast and link it up to the Eastern Cape where he has roots. I’ve been seeing him endorsing some campaigns and local brands, which goes to show that there us value in staying.

He will have to show City and fans that he can be counted on for big moments consistently. His rise to prominence cannot be associated with the Citizens sitting in 13th place. There’s reason to be enthusiastic about youngsters like Siyabonga Mabena, the 15-year who top scored with nine goals at the Cosafa U17 AFCON qualifiers in Malawi.

Prospect: SA talent Mabena He’s in good hands under the guidance of SA’s longest serving captain Aaron Mokoena, who is the assistant coach of the national under-17 team, Amajimbos, and we can also now exclusively reveal right here on this page, that he could confirm he will also double-up as a the deputy head of scouting, Aaron Mokoena. Stepping up: Aaron Mokoena “I’m a parent to these boys,” is what Mbazo said when I sat with him On the Couch on YouTube. “I’m a product of SAFA, I’ve played through the various structures, World Cup, Olympics, I can go on.”

Mokoena is indeed a really fine example of what is possible through South African football. Two World Cups, partnered up with two of the country’s finest at centre-back, Lucas Radebe and OJ Mabizela. I have a good feeling about Mbazo’s new roles within Safa, because together with the head coach Duncan Crowie, they have two accomplished footballers, a one-team man for Lightbody’s Santos and was part of the original South African selections. Crowie is also an educator and has been travelling the country as part of the Engen Knockout for a good number of years now.