Playing away from home is nie pap en vleis nie, mdlali. It takes a special type of person to build a career on the road. In the latest “Playing Away” feature, we’ve got Bafana Bafana star Mihlali Mayambela, who has managed to build a pretty solid career on the road.

The attacker from Khayelitsha is 27 years old now and playing in the Europa League for Aris Limassol from Cyprus. Cyprus? How the hell did he get there? Milestone: Mayambela with Bafana.Picture credit: Sydney Mahlangu As a teenager, he was in the Kaizer Chiefs development setup while staying with his older brother Mark Mayambela, who was playing for Orlando Pirates at the time.

Things didn’t really work out as Amakhosi weren’t as serious back then about their development players as they are now. He didn’t get a break, eventually going home and managed to find an opportunity with the JL Zwane 2015 Bayhill team. He put everyone on notice in that tournament, carrying his team to the final and winning the Player of the Tournament award.

How did your team get on?#UEL pic.twitter.com/xK4mk0bRpt — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) October 5, 2023 Was he frustrated? Mayambela tells Diski Business: “No, no, no, God’s timing is perfect. “He is never early nor late, so I believe that everything came at the right time so I’m glad that it came this time.”

He has been one of national coach Hugo Broos’ additions that has taken his chances with two goals to his name already. The first was a goal on debut when Bafana demolished Sierra Leone 4-0 in a friendly match. His second in the 2-1 win against Liberia was even more special as it secured Bafana a return to the Africa Cup of Nations since 2019.

They faced the 2023 Afcon hosts Ivory Coast on Tuesday night in what was a taste of what to expect when they go there for the tournament in January. The journey hasn’t been straightforward for the now father to a son, who had to grind it out in the NFD with Cape Town All Stars before leaving Mzansi barely an adult for Sweden where he played for Djurgarden, Degerfors and Brage. His next stop was the more prominent football national Portugal, where he was in the books of Farense and Coimbra.

Mshishi with the early opener that takes us to half-time. Let’s come back stronger boys & tighten up. @SABC_Sport | #InternationalFriendly pic.twitter.com/yVAdbfsNFd — Velile Mnyandu 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@Velile_Mnyandu) October 17, 2023 It’s a lot of clubs and a lot of changes for a young person in his 20s, but Mayambela stuck it through and even went to Israel where he played for Bnei Yehuda. He explains: “Of course it has not been easy but you have to fight for the things that you want and be consistent in your craft and by the grace of God I managed to find myself in a very positive space. “But I wouldn’t say I was worried (I wouldn’t make it to the big leagues) about it because I always had faith that what my heart desires God will prevail.”

And Cyprus? It’s not a country famous for football but at least his team will be playing Europa League football this year. He adds: “I mean [playing Europa is obviously exciting]. “It’s been good, I’m in a good environment here, a healthy environment. I’m working on myself and improving myself so yeah Cyprus has been good and a cool place to be.

“It’s being away from the family, I think you can never get used to that. I still feel it but I have to live with it because I’m trying to make a living for myself and my family’s well-being so it’s something that you have to come to terms with. “I chose to be away so I had to live with that and stay true to my word and what I wanted.” And advice for the next generation considering leaving the Cape?