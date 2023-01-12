Dewald Brevis and Ryan Rickleton rekked their bats at Newlands for MI Cape Town against Paarl Royals in the SA20 opener on Tuesday evening. Brevis, 19, scored 70* off 41 balls, with Rickleton klapping 42 off 33 as they made the Paarl team look royally crap, chasing down 142/7 inside 16 overs to win the match by eight wickets.

Not only did the duo announce the gates open for the new tournament, but they also spoke loudly to Proteas convenor of selectors Victor Mpitsang indirectly.

That was a serious performance by @BrevisDewald 💪![CDATA[]]>💪![CDATA[]]>💪 pic.twitter.com/lBCY7GpJFF — MI Cape Town (@MICapeTown) January 10, 2023 Let’s start with 19-year-old Brevis. In all honesty, South Africa have niks to lose on the field and everything to gain. And the manner in which he dealt with one of the world’s best T20 bowlers Tabraiz Shamsi, among others, on Tuesday suggested that he is ready for the big time. Brevis smashed some beautiful sixes in the match, but then he also played some soft shots in which he took the pace off the ball to beat the fielders. I have not seen this sort of class in the Proteas batting lineup of late. He is a must for whenever the team pulls together again.





Rickleton, 26, missed the recent tour of Australia, despite stating that he was not unfit as was claimed and was ready to play. Overlooked: Batter Rickelton He is out to prove a point and again did the talk with the batting, suggesting that Mpitsang better take note. Skaik wakker: Victor Mpitsang Now that the good is out of the way - and I consciously started with that to eliminate the risk of being a whiner, here's the thing - as a South African I felt a bit removed from the event up until these two guys smashed Royals to all corners of Newlands.

It started when the TV presenter spoke of MI Cape Town as Mumbai Indians. She then corrected herself, but for a bra who is wary of the tournament being more ‘international’ than local, that hit hard. And that was before the start of the match. I questioned immediately why we didn’t have one of our local female journalists presenting the tournament opener. For those who missed it, the presenter was not a South African, she is from India - like the people in charge of the media for the event also.

Pardon me, but exposure in South Africa and to South Africa should mean for South Africans as well. It felt a bit like I was about to watch the Indian Premier League staged in South Africa and we’ve seen that movie before. Mzansi flavour: Newlands fans Still, despite not being a T20 fan, I was craving for some cricket action and longing for the days when I couldn’t stop watching domestic cricket in the 90s and early 2000s. So when Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Rashid Khan and Olly Stone bowled to the likes of Jos Buttler, Jason Roy and Eoin Morgan, it felt like I watched an English domestic T20 game.