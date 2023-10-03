Hello my good football people and hope you’re doing great…I took a lot of stick the other day for daring to criticize Man Utd when the status of my own club is sh!te to say the least. Not sure what the one has to do with the other? As long as I’m paying the same attention to Chelsea (as I do) it doesn’t change the fact that United are in trouble.

Anyway, Jo ma se pudding, the famous ‘Red Devils’ are in the sh!t and the world is celebrating (like they are about the Blues). Defeat for United.#MUFC || #MUNCRY — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 30, 2023 I’m gonna say it again. Somehow it felt like Eric ten Hag was changing things for the better, but the reality is, stats are deteriorating and are worse than that lovely fella Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Ten Hag had become the fastest Man United manager ever to reach 20 wins and boasts a better win rate than Jurgen Klopp or Pep Guardiola in their debut year in English football, but watching his side, they really are just average. From day one this season when Wolves played them off the park at Old Trafford, it’s been difficult to see where consistent top performances are gonna come from?

There’s no real commitment and how will it change with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes trotting around neglecting their defensive roles? Perfection.#CPFC | @cinchuk pic.twitter.com/frVzEj8LJj — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) October 2, 2023 It’s the first time in the history of the club that they’ve lost four of their opening seven games. Saturday’s loss to Crystal Palace should be considered a shock, but it ain’t. That really illustrates the seriousness of the situation. As with Chelsea, United are nowhere near the likes of Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool and dare I say it, Tottenham.

Yes, it’s early days, but besides the (already) diminished chance of a title challenge, you just don’t feel there’s the personnel, the coach, the spirit, the want, the backing of the fans to make a solid top four side. In an increasingly familiar post match statement, Eric ‘Walter White’ ten Hag bleated: “This is not good enough. Of course, it’s frustrating for everyone, especially the fans. It’s frustrating for us as well, the players and for me. We have to stay together, fight together and get better and make sure we get improvement.” Only three points separate the top six... 🤯 pic.twitter.com/3H3Gqg3a4Y — Premier League (@premierleague) October 2, 2023 But let’s be honest, 1-0 down with less than a quarter of the game to go and you introduce the likes of Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire to save the day… yoh, things ain’t good.

According to reports Ten Hag invited the team, along with wives, girlfriends and kids to the training ground (Carrington) on Sunday for a braai, complete with jumping castles! Is this approach (rather than the robotic authoritarian) a last ditch attempt for unity? Back to Wolves and what a great moment for the club, (albeit temporarily) knocking those “noisy neighbours” off their perch. I really admire the quality of football they produce with limited resources, and Saturday’s win will give them real confidence, a huge feather in new coach Gary O’Neil’s cap.

Impressive: Wolves boss Gary O'Neil.Picture credit: Peter Nicholls It’s a similar situation at Brighton, great football, (great recruitment) but what the hell happened at Villa? You just can’t call games these days! Match of the weekend had to be Spurs, Liverpool. Really enjoyed that. I think (in today’s game) the two reds were valid, however the Luis Diaz offside call? What the f**k was that? Hate to use the phrase, but Liverpool were absolutely robbed.

Absolutely robbed: Liverpool's Luis Diaz v Tottenham.Picture credit: Peter Cziborra. Last week in the Carabao Cup, I wished there was VAR as the officials made two huge mistakes which denied Chelsea a couple of goals. However, Saturday’s farce quickly reminded me that they are a bunch of bastards. Yes, its swings and roundabouts, sometimes VAR goes with you, sometimes against, but that was totally unacceptable. On such a grand f*** up scale that VAR will be changed in some significant way as a result. Anyhow, Big ups to the Scousers who really look like a proper side again.

They were great with nine men and were unlucky to come away without a point. Klopp really has galvanised his side out of what looked like a downward spiral. On the menu this week 😋#UCL pic.twitter.com/rWssKDO2mZ — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 2, 2023 As much as his personality switched often last season to a side we weren’t used to, I must say I admire the way he was very gentle with his reaction to the VAR insident post-match.