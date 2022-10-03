This after SA’s director of rugby had social media in a frenzy when he posted a snaakse celebration to the end of his stadium ban.

As daar iets om to vier, invite Rassie Erasmus to make it a lekker jol.

The 2019 World Cup-winning coach and former Springbok loose forward was even lamming it uit with supporters in the stands at Cape Town Stadium during a 34-18 win for the Stormers over Edinburgh on Saturday.

Erasmus tweeted: “I know some will probably say its inappropriate, but its so lekka to be back at the stadiums !!”

He also congratulated all the local United Rugby Championship teams and praised Stormers supporters for their “lekka stadium vibe”.