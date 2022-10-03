As daar iets om to vier, invite Rassie Erasmus to make it a lekker jol.
This after SA’s director of rugby had social media in a frenzy when he posted a snaakse celebration to the end of his stadium ban.
The 2019 World Cup-winning coach and former Springbok loose forward was even lamming it uit with supporters in the stands at Cape Town Stadium during a 34-18 win for the Stormers over Edinburgh on Saturday.
Erasmus tweeted: “I know some will probably say its inappropriate, but its so lekka to be back at the stadiums !!”
He also congratulated all the local United Rugby Championship teams and praised Stormers supporters for their “lekka stadium vibe”.
I know some will probably say its inappropriate, but its so lekka to be back at the stadiums !! well done to 🇿🇦 teams and thanks for the Stormers supporters for the lekka stadium vibe 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/cW55owhN3E— Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) October 1, 2022
It’s not the first time that Erasmus has let it all hang out – during his December holidays last year, Erasmus released a clip of him getting down to It’s Friday Then Saturday Sunday (What!) by Dubskie, as well as rapping along to Vanilla Ice’s Ice Ice Baby.
Erasmus has been unable to attend Bok Tests in 2022 since being straffed by World Rugby for his video criticising the performance of referee Nic Berry in the 2021 British & Lions series.
His ban ended on Friday, and Erasmus will return to stadiums with the Boks on November 5 – his 50th birthday – when the world champions take on No 1-ranked Ireland in Dublin.