I must tip my hat to South African Rugby’s director Rassie Erasmus, he really is a clever guy. While the rugby world should have been talking about the mighty world champion Springboks losing their sixth match of 11 in 2023 under pal and head coach Jacques Nienaber, Erasmus has mense debating about refereeing decisions.

Sidestepping: Rassie Erasmus Unfortunately, he’s not going to sidestep this particular journo - ek gaan nou nie val vir daai oe verblindery nie. I have to say, though, that Erasmus knows how to divert attention away from the team when things are going badly. It’s a pattern of behaviour I’ve highlighted in columns before. But is he overplaying his hand?

Following South Africa’s 30-26 defeat to France, the director posted a string of videos and captions on his Twitter page highlighting where calls went against the team from referee Wayne Barnes. No attack: Wayne Barnes. After some backlash and mense calling him out for again slamming a ref after being suspended for his social media treatment of Australia’s Nick Berry during last year’s British and Irish Lions visit, it was Rassie who popped up in the Zoom press conference on Tuesday when the team was announcement. The plan was for Nienaber and one of the players to talk to the media. But there was Rassie explaining his tweets, saying: “People form their own opinions. But the tweets are for supporters to say listen here, there’s something that some guys are doing really well that we either don’t understand - maybe a player on the opposition side…

“If you go and read the tweets, people adjust something to the narrative they want to be put out there. “Even in the tweets we said out about the TMO not being unavailable. We said, ‘I don’t believe Wayne Barnes would have let that go and just say listen the TMO is not available, I just can’t believe that from Wayne Barnes and that’s why I said we have no quarrels with that try’. Learning!! Those long passes just have an optical illusion attached to it, we will work hard at it!! 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 pic.twitter.com/T76fdJk4y1 — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) November 13, 2022 “So that is for South African people to share with them that listen here that when we pass a pass of 10 metres it’s an optical illusion...

“If we don’t learn from those things and get it right, it will never change. I don’t tag people… I’m saying these are the things we must fix. “If somebody don’t want to follow that, don’t follow me or mute me. But surely there are South African supporters who want to know where we are going and where we are getting it right or wrong… “It’s not having a go at the ref because if that’s having a go at ref, I don’t think Wayne Barnes will make that many bad decisions.

“He is No.1 in the world and obviously it’s something we have to fix. “If people put a narrative to that, it’s not something I can’t control.” I sat there stomgeslaan, does he really think people are so onnosel to believe that drivel?