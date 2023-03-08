The PSL needs to reconsider some of the kick-off times for matches. I’m aware that the current schedule is to favour TV, but it comes at a cost of a lot of stress.

That’s the feeling I got at Dobsonville Stadium on Friday evening when Swallows hosted Orlando Pirates. I’ve always had a huge issue with the 7pm and 7.30pm kick-off times midweek and Fridays. Why not change it to 8.15pm for people to beat the rush hour traffic? ☠️ ⏪️ 𝗬![CDATA[]]>𝗔![CDATA[]]>𝗗![CDATA[]]>𝗛![CDATA[]]>𝗖![CDATA[]]>𝗧![CDATA[]]>𝗔![CDATA[]]>𝗠 ⏪️



It causes stress because traffic into Soweto is crazy on its own at the time that a person should be arriving at the stadium which is 5-6pm.

The weather was cloudy this past Friday, now you have to consider going after traffic which is past 6pm for a game that kicks off at 7.30pm. It’s too hectic. The opposite end of the stadium was only filled 20 minutes into the match. The man of the moment, Monnapule Saleng, had already scored with a cheeky backheel.