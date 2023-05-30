Hello my good football people… so there it is! What a crazy season! And I guess it’s that time for a couple of mentions ahead of the final (FA Cup and Champions League) showpieces. Have to give it up again for Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City side who are simply streets ahead of everyone. It’s yet to be seen whether the alleged financial irregularities are going to amount to anything from a legal perspective, but either way, they’ve been great to watch, arguably the best English team of all time.

While Chelsea managed to somehow beat them in the Champions League final (2021), I’d bet my left testicle they won’t let anything like that happen in the FA Cup final against United at Wembley on Saturday. Goodnight! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/T37ansa5BR — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 21, 2023 Watching United beat the Blues the other day I couldn’t believe how average Erik ten Hag’s side was. The worst Chelsea in living memory created countless chances. Put the likes of Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland in that situation and the Red Devils would have been crucified. I think Pep will also secure a first Champions League trophy…

Blink and you'll miss it! 😉



Every @ErlingHaaland goal from the @premierleague season right here 📸![CDATA[]]>👇 pic.twitter.com/uSmTtiyWQb — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 28, 2023 Ten Hag has made a positive impact (I think?), despite losing more games this season than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, it somehow feels like things are moving forward. Wembley awaits! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/6uJXpitBHv — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 29, 2023 For me he lacks quality in his squad and the hope will be that following the imminent buy-out, funds will be allocated to revamp. On to Mikel Arteta and banter aside, of course he’s done a great job. The club stood by him when he struggled and it’s starting to pay off. Yes it was an immature run-in, they peaked early and crashed, but he’ll have learnt and I’m sure the board will sanction a couple of signings in an attempt to build long-term success.

Lesson Lesson: Mikel Arteta I predict however that this was their year. A year where United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Spurs weren’t competing. For Arsenal, It was unfortunately a year that City blew everyone away. Are the Gunners back? Yeah, they’ll be up there again, but for me the best they’ll hope for is back to battling for a top four finish. A big shout has to go out to the Geordies. They deserve it! It’s been great to see a measured approach instead of breaking the bank. Also, the way the side has been galvanized under Eddie Howe, so good to watch and a welcome addition to competition at the top end of the table.

2022/23 = ✅ pic.twitter.com/iI3Y7S30vy — Premier League (@premierleague) May 28, 2023 Then there’s the likes of Brighton, huge season, European football, what a well run club! Lots of lessons to be learnt for some of the floundering ‘big’ sides around them! And Brentford punching way above their weight, some brilliant performances this season and some huge scalps. I love what they’ve managed down there in the Heart of West London. I’m still struggling to understand how the last day of the season still had the possibility of two of three established top flight clubs in the relegation mix?

Everton survive another season, with Leicester and Leeds going down, and considering the investment in squad and new stadium, it’s just as well! Galvanised: Newcastle are competing at the top again The importance of Premier League status couldn’t have been illustrated any better than Saturday’s play-off final (Luton v Coventry). After extra time and nine brilliantly taken penalties, Fankaty Dabo stepped up and blew it over the bar. Jeez, I felt so sorry for the kid. His team, his coaches, his family, the fans and the City of Coventry, all on the verge of a life changing event, cruelly cut short and all on his head! I guess having a kid playing pro sport has really softened me up to the anguish and the pressure players go through. Conversely, Luton enter the big time (again)! Alongside Burnley and Sheffield United.