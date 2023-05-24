Fan culture is very much alive, as proven by this new breed of City Slickers that made the trip to support Cape Town City’s in the season’s last match at FNB Stadium. City paid a visit to Kaizer Chiefs this past Saturday, with whom they were in a battle for fourth place, which pays a handsome R2.5m compared to R1.8m pocketed by the team that finishes in fifth place.

Kamohelo Likotsi, fondly known as “Nando” among the Blue and Gold Army supporters of the Citizens, was one of the fans who went to the Calabash to add his voice to the team’s top-four mission. FULL TIME | THATS HOW WE DO! 🔥



We end the season with a win against Amakhosi and overtake them to end in 4th spot! 🙌



🟡 0-1 💙 #iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/3mnIGxpSlR — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) May 20, 2023 Likosi is from Bloemfontein, so naturally he grew up as a Bloem Celtic fan. He moved to Cape Town because of work and Celtic were sold, relocated and renamed Royal AM by MaMkhize, and he had to find a new team to support.

He tells the Daily Voice: “I then decided to support Cape Town City in 2021.” He’s so heavily invested in the club already that the man followed his beloved City to Jozi to watch them for okwamalast (for last time) against Chiefs. The trip was born out of a WhatsApp group discussion with other supporters Mcebo “Duks” Tshongweni, Chezi Zamuxolo “SK” Rakaota and Marlon “Marly” van der Spuy.

Like the City Slickers from the Hollywood 90s blockbuster, the four ouens hit the road and skies to the Calabash with stops at the iconic Park Station and the kasi of all kasis, Soweto, over the weekend. And Nando adds: “We’ve been talking about this trip for a while with the guys. “Myself and Marly, we flew the early flight on Saturday morning and we met up SK and Ta Duks and his cousins at Park Station in Joburg.

“We all drove to Soweto, about six of us and had so much fun there, before the game and then we went to the stadium. “Ta Duks had to catch his bus at eight [8pm] and we went to OR Tambo for our flight back and we were home around 10 o’clock. “We even met the chairman [John Comitis] at the airport.”

City Chairman John Comitis They were able to put together a small group of fans who were in other club colours and created a vibe that they shared on Twitter, which is where they caught my attention. City also fortunately won the match 1-0, with Mdu Mdantsane the scorer against the club that is supposedly interested in signing him. Khanyisa Mayo didn’t get his 13th league goal and will share the stage to collect the top scorer’s award with Mamelodi Sundowns’ Peter Shalulile.

Good morning 😄 pic.twitter.com/7qNBIwiP7v — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) May 21, 2023 Also, how nice was Keanu Cupido at rightback, with Taariq Fielies sent off in the 34nd minute? And a morale-boosting Man of Match award to boot. He really needed that with so many issues with injuries. I’m pretty sure coach Eric Tinkler has him down as an alternative to veteran Thami Mkhize now. Huge effort: City’s Keanu Cupido. With South Africa generally also lacking rightbacks, Cupido has a real chance to have that Shaka Zulu mentality and “aim for the heart” next season!