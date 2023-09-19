Hello my wonderful football family, trust all is well with you… unless you’re a Man Utd fan. Mate, that dismantling by Brighton at Old Trafford was brutal.

Barring an against the run of play goal by Hannibal Mejbri (the kid made a right plank out of himself celebrating like that), the Seagulls could have won that five or six nil easy, had it not been for the floundering Andre Onana who managed to keep a few guilt edged chances out. FT: ANOTHER BIG WIN AT OLD TRAFFORD! 🤩



[1-3] 📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIedJv // #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/P8CMT2Fmap — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) September 16, 2023 You know things are getting bad when the coach is booed for subbing players and that’s exactly what happened when Erik ten Hag took the promising Rasmus Hojlund off and chucked Anthony Martial on. United were dreadful, embarrassing actually in front of their own fans, as Roberto de Zerbi’s side repeatedly played confident triangles from their own box nullifying United’s high press.

It was great to watch… not so much United being given a lesson in football, but more like a team of no stars on a relatively tiny budget proving that (are you listening Todd Boehly?) money doesn’t guarantee success! Modern marvel: Brighton are playing brilliant football It is unbelievable to learn that Brighton’s starting 11 were put together for £17.9m pounds (about the equivalent of that plump old man Casemiro’s annual salary). With the totally ineffective Jordan Sancho playing court jester, Harry Maguire being (unfairly) destroyed by his own fans, Antony allegedly facing domestic violence charges and the Glazers taking the club off the market, it does feel like we are watching a crossroads moment in the history of this great club.

.@DeJesusOfiicial made it THREE! 🤯![CDATA[]]>💥 pic.twitter.com/qRsYd56dKS — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) September 16, 2023 It’s ironic, if I had the job of advising the gluttonous Glazer’s, I’d suggest they take whatever they can get tomorrow and scram the f*** out! I know ya’ll saying “yeah but worry about your own k@k club” and I get that, Chelsea are in a ‘transition’ phase of note and there’s a need for patience, but there’s a plan, albeit a high cost, high risk one. Buying up 16-plus year old’s from around the globe to create long-term success. And yes, it’s a gamble but a plan nevertheless.

It finishes goalless. #BouChe pic.twitter.com/kKOKxGq7Mw — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 17, 2023 Under the current ownership at Man U, the ‘formula’ is to plaster over the cracks, the stadium is in need of huge renovation as is the squad, coach and backroom staff. I mentioned the fact that Ten Hag lost more games last season than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, that record will no doubt be broken again. Similar difficulties have hit Liverpool. They looked terrible in the first half at Wolves (who should have capitalised), but the difference is Jurgen Klopp. He has to be termed an ‘elite’ manager.

I thought his changes at half-time were hugely risky, but boy did it turn things around. Someone can perhaps give me an example, because I can’t seem to remember Ten Hag ever being so tactically effective? Would Klopp (or Pep Guardiola) get a title challenging side out of the personnel at Ten Hag’s disposal? It’s a tough question. I don’t believe the quality is there. I rate Aaron Wan-Bissaka, you can’t argue against Bruno Fernandes’s stats and Marcus Rashford (on a good day) is great.

But in my opinion (as a fan, not an expert) is that none of the others would get into Pep’s starting XI. It’s a pile of average players making up an average side, played off the park by Brighton… Legend: Sir Alex Ferguson.Picture credit: Peter Powell Jeez, Sir Alex Ferguson must be watching a few of those fancy haircut midgets wondering if any of them would be fit enough to wash Roy Keane’s underpants. As my peers will agree, it all happens in eras. Once you were great now you are nothing, once you were nothing, now you are great. Look at the Romans, the Persians, the British!

And the distressing reality is that there’s no guarantee of a return. On to the rise of one the greatest underachieving clubs of all time… Tottenham Hotspur. And what the f*** does ‘Hotspur’ even mean? And why the cockerel?

Well, as the story goes… Harry Hotspur (who the club is named after) was said to have been given the nickname Hotspur as he dug in his spurs to make his horse go faster as he charged in battles, and spurs are also associated with fighting cocks. So there you have it, Tottenham’s history. 🎶 Richarlison is on my mind, and he’s Tottenham’s number nine… pic.twitter.com/GuLZUAXw1l — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 18, 2023 Naaah, seriously, I was on the verge of a ‘Spursy’ tweet at 90 minutes against newly promoted Sheffield United, before ‘additional time’ strikes by Richarlison and Man-of-the-Match Dejan Kulusevski kept Ange Postecoglou’s surprisingly good form on track. I have to say it, hate Spurs and not particularly fond of Aussies, but really like the fella, proper down-to-earth guy (did I really say that?).