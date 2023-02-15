There was no moment of silence observed for the late John Moeti and Oshwin Andries, a debatable Man of the Match and inexcusable fan behaviour that could have ruined a perfect evening of football at Wits Stadium where Orlando Pirates beat All Stars 2-0 in the Nedbank Cup on Saturday. It’s a really sad note to have to highlight these things, but it speaks volumes about how much players are valued by football offices in this country when we fail to honour the life of a legend and a promising youngster.

It was unpleasant to see fans mix their sodas with alcohol so that they can smuggle them into the stadium, which made sense why they behave the way they do, leaving litter everywhere and relieving themselves against the walls of the historic facility instead of going to the toilet. Welcome back to action Thembinkosi Lorch 🎁#NedbankCup2023 pic.twitter.com/JfZxaI8DZ6 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) February 11, 2023 The media was given a form to fill out and cast their vote for the Man of the Match of the evening, which was to be collected after the 75th minute. All that didn’t happen and only the official broadcaster SuperSport’s votes were acknowledged and we could only watch surprised as Pirates’ Monnapule Saleng was called up to collect the award which was voted for by the TV commentators.

Man of the Match | Monnapule Saleng



FT || @allstarsfc_1 0 - 2 @orlandopirates



62' Saleng

71' Lorch



⚫️⚪️🔴⭐️#Matchday #NedbankCup#OrlandoPirates#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/dQXxyu3HT3 — Orlando Pirates (@orlandopirates) February 11, 2023 I was upset because I was prepared to give my vote to Pirates’ defensive players, led by my homeboy from Khayelitsha, centreback Tapelo Xoki who was wearing the captain’s armband for the famous Soweto club. A visibly proud Xoki screamed “grootman, yoh it’s good to see you” and we hugged after seeing each other after the game. With his trademark big bright smile, he continued: “It was tough out there, but we fought hard yoh.”

I asked him if he was going to buy drinks for the boys afterwards, he responded “skawara that’s a definite for the way the guys fought. It was war out there.” It was hard to tell that Xoki had only joined the Buccaneers from AmaZulu at the beginning of the season. He didn’t look out of place at all playing next to my Man of the Match-candidate Sandile Mthethwa, who was groomed by Bucs for his role in the team since joining as a youngster from the KZN Academy five years ago. But then there was Xoki. You know a guy is committed to the cause when he is willing to take one for the team, which was the case shortly after Pirates had taken the lead and All Stars found space behind the Bucs defence leaving Xoki alone to chase the striker.

Bucs March to #NedbankCup Last 16



Read the Match Review



— Orlando Pirates (@orlandopirates) February 11, 2023 That was a massive sacrifice by the man from Town 2, as Pirates ended up winning the match 2-0 to progress to the last 16 of Mzansi's version of the FA Cup.

Just a few years ago, the now-27-year-old Xoki was an amateur player in the ABC Motsepe for The Magic, after he had impressed in the development ranks of Old Mutual Academy in Pinelands. Even his selection for Pinelands-based club was something out of the ordinary, because he was playing for an U17 team Khayelitsha select team that had lost 18-0 against Mutual’s U15s in a friendly. Renowned scout Mzonzima Xheshisa, who was involved at Mutual at the time, insisted that the visibly dejected Xoki come to training the following week and as they say, the rest is history.

Kaaping aan: Stellies progressed with 3-0 win over Swallows Xoki could face our remaining representatives Cape Town Spurs or Stellenbosch when the draw is conducted on Wednesday evening as there will be no seeding which means anybody can face anybody. The first sides drawn will receive home-ground advantage, so we hope for the best. The other two representatives from the Cape, ABC Motsepe League outfit Clarewood and Cape Town City were knocked out putting more pressure on head coach Eric Tinkler.