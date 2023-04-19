The Impossible Dream. That’s the song fitting to serve as the soundtrack to Stellenbosch’s emotional Nedbank Cup journey. The club from the Winelands have set themselves up to achieve the ultimate dream of any football club, to be a champion.

After defeating reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 at a packed Athlone Stadium on Saturday night to progress to the semifinals anything is possible for coach Steve Barker and his squad bubbling with youth and the sparkle of some star players. He can't stop scoring 🔥pic.twitter.com/lmyUZuNmg4 — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) April 15, 2023 They have a special story that they’re telling as well. A local star - in the man-of-the-moment Iqraam Rayners - returning home to rediscover his form.

And how about a football club with a grassroots approach that has made Mzansi take notice in this very tournament. You'll find even more dimes as you continue to dig up the milestones that make Stellies the big story of this year's tournament.



Three MOTM awards in three games for Iqraam in this year's #NedbankCup to go with his goals in the competition thus far

There's however also a dark cloud hanging over the club following the loss of highly-rated youth star Oswin Andries to violence.

They have been slowly ticking boxes in their vision to have a professional football club and giving homegrown talent from the area opportunities. Andries’ passing was a shock, because he was one of the brightest prospects of their investment since their arrival on the Premiership stage. Their fairytale Cup run - a 3-0 demolition of Swallows, the 6-3 spanking of TS Galaxy and the Downs upset - has been a testament to the youngster.

Loving life: Coach Barker Looking back at the journey so far, Barker says: “I’ll never forget one of the most emotional matches and situations was after the passing of Oswin, we had to play our game also out of our control we had to play the game at Athlone. “We put in really a sterling performance and won that three nil, and there was a great tribute and send off at that match for Oswin. “Not the ideal situation but sometimes these things are written in the stars,” the Stellenbosch coach joked.

Stellenbosch FC will play host to Sekhukhune United in the semi-final of the 2023 Nedbank Cup.



Stellenbosch FC will play host to Sekhukhune United in the semi-final of the 2023 Nedbank Cup.



The match will be played on the weekend of 6/7 May, with final fixture details to be confirmed in due course.

They might have to be taken a little bit more seriously now that they have managed to avoid Soweto giants, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, and drew a beatable Sekhukhune United instead. The dream isn't as impossible now that they were able to knock off the defending champions and avoided the remaining favourites for the semis. With no disrespect to Sekhukhune, but their match doesn't pose as many logistical and security risks as a match against Sundowns or one of the Soweto outfits.

This is a moment to savour for the Winelands’ local football advocates and fanatics such as Loyiso Batweni, who could not hide his excitement about the possibility of a national cup semifinal in Stellenbosch. A former Maties Juniors coach turned wine sommelier at local estate Delaire Graff, Batweni knows that good things take time Bantweni tells Daily Voice: “It’s an eye-opener for these kids of the opportunities that came happen for our kids here in Stellenbosch.

“We had to go to Athlone, Hartleyvale and Cape Town Stadium to watch matches. “It would be awesome to see a match of such magnitude happen here in my hometown.” And what a sendoff it would be, if the club’s first cup finalists could seal the deal in front of local friends, frenemies and family!