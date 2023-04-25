Hello my good football people, trust all’s good and kickin’ your side! So the Feinberg prophecy is in full effect, and they thought Jesus would avert it!

The Arsenal meltdown is gathering pace, it’s falling apart and Jose Mourinho’s famous “specialist in failure” (aimed at Arsene Wenger nearly 10 years ago) is echoing around the Emirates… Pornhub eat your heart out, if you fancy a bit of satisfying content, tune into Arsenal Fan TV - It’s a mix of anger and realisation, resignation and confusion. 39 goal involvements between them 👀



How many more will be added when they meet at the Etihad Stadium?



🔜 #MCIARS 26 April pic.twitter.com/UkVkcIlrN6 — Premier League (@premierleague) April 24, 2023 And the question now is: will coming second constitute a “good” season?

Of course it’s decent because of the advances they’ve made, but it’ll be one of the biggest disappointments in the club’s history. From a heady eight-point lead to Wednesday night’s trip to the Etihad Stadium probably providing the last nail in the coffin. Will @NUFC strengthen their grip on a top four spot against @SpursOfficial? 🤔#NEWTOT pic.twitter.com/GRpqldH8uf — Premier League (@premierleague) April 23, 2023 Yeah, it’s possible they can find a result. But in all likelihood - and forgetting Arsenal have won only three of their last 15 meetings - can you really see Mikel Arteta outsmarting his mentor in a game of this gravity, with a bunch of players who have been psychologically broken?

Conceding three at home to Southampton? Top v bottom? pic.twitter.com/6wRMQmoNzi — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) April 21, 2023 Ok, they fought well at the end to salvage a point but there’s no doubt, they are victims of the pressure that comes with the potential prize. I’d bet my testiclettes that the Gooners won’t win the league and won’t win on Wednesday night.

Onto the other major negative story that is Chelsea and its panning out that Mauricio Pochettino has emerged as the favourite to become the next permanent coach. Up until last week he had been mentioned, but as an outside contender. Subsequently, favourites Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann have effectively been ruled out of contention.

Ruled out: Julian Nagelsmann There is of course a section of the Blues fan base who are upset that an ex-Spurs coach would even be considered. But let’s face it, given the elite coach roundabout, surely that can’t be an issue these days? Personally, I’ve always admired the Argentine. For me, he created the best Tottenham side in decades. Good looking, attacking football, which, with a bit more backing from the board could possibly have resulted in real success. I’d be more than happy if the Todd Boehly bunch appoint him.

Hot seat: Chelsea owner Todd Boehly According to the Guardian on Sunday, a move towards Pochettino has been welcomed in the Chelsea dressing-room, with players said to be positive and excited about his possible appointment. The England players are aware of glowing reports from Tottenham stars about Poch and “there is acknowledgement in the squad for his coaching skills, together with his reputation for being a good man-manager and motivator”. The speculation, backed by in-the-know transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano make me believe he’s definitely coming and with the drastic trimming of player personnel and a couple of Poch inspired signings, I have faith that Chelsea will be back next season (despite it being hard to see at the moment).

Go Geordies: Ed Howe Now that we’re mentioned Spurs and what was that? Shipping five goals in 20 minutes at Newcastle! They really are in a difficult position. 20 minutes of Match Cam, anyone? 🔜 pic.twitter.com/itbmeQJosA — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 24, 2023 It’s similar to Liverpool, yeah… Chelsea, Spurs and Liverpool the big bollox clubs who have all dropped off. Not sure about you, but given the intended ambition at Stamford Bridge, I predict the west Londoners as the best of the three moving forward over the next few seasons.