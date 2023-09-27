The AmaFanDayz buzz is back town to reward fans that are planning to attend this weekend’s iKapa Derby between Cape Town City and Cape Town Spurs. The match will mark the reopening of the DHL Stadium which has been closed for the installation of a brand new pitch.

A fan will have a chance to win R100k if they score and win in the sudden death penalty shootout against a DStv star at halftime.



Head over to these selected FNB branches to redeem your R20 ticket for our upcoming derby against Cape Town Spurs on the 30th of September. We're back home at DHL Stadium!

FNB customers can purchase up to 4 tickets…



— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) September 18, 2023 If they're a DStv Compact subscriber or higher, their winnings double to R200k. So better get your tickets at Ticket Pro for R70 and R20 at FNB Branches with your FNB card.

On the field, the teams have to bring the energy for this one. Everybody’s watching to see what story this one will end up with. There’s been some highlights, some heated exchanges, one being Benni McCarthy’s ‘you mustn’t push’.

AmaFanDayz is here for the #iKapaDerby



Stand a chance to win R100 000 or R200 000 by following these steps!

— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) September 26, 2023 That was back when Spurs were still known as Ajax Cape Town before they were relegated. They're back now in the top division to rekindle the fire of the rivalry. The story is a tale of two families, the Comitis and Efstathiou Family in conflict.

They are in-laws and were co-owners of Ajax CT until they’re split in 2013. Heated: Benni McCarthy.Picture credit: Sydney Mahlangu Comitis went on to establish City and set up shop in Observatory and Greenmarket Square, while Efstathiou took over complete control of Ajax and the Ikamva base. To Comitis’ delight, his Citizens have not only dominated this iKapa Derby fixture, but the best part is that he had the joy of watching the club get relegated and lose the partnership with Ajax Amsterdam as he had predicted.

It’s been a one-sided battle with City winning all four matches between the two teams so far. Friends and former teammates and colleagues Roger de Sa and Eric Tinkler started it all back in the 2016/17 season, with Bhongolwethu Jayiya scoring the historic first goal, which was the only one that day. Ready for war: City boss Eric Tinkler.Picture credit: Sydney Mahlangu De Sa didn’t make it to the reverse fixture and was replaced by Stanley Menzo, while Tinkler was buzzing as a newly crowned Telkom Knockout champion.

City won that match 2-0 with Aubrey Ngoma scoring in that one and Erwin Isaacs scoring an unfortunate own goal. The signs of Ajax’s downfall were there for all to see but they survived that season but the following 17/18 campaign would be the one that would end life in the Premiership once fledging talent hub of Ikamva. City beat them again back-to-back that season with McCarthy on the bench. Victor Obinna and Judas Mosemaedi were the scorers in the 2-0 win followed by a 1-0 victor with Craig Martin becoming the first home-grown scorer of the clash.

City went on to lift the MTN8 title to add to their growing list of silverware while the Urban Warriors lost their battle and were relegated to the NFD. City would go on to even tick boxes of playing CAF football while their foes laboured in the lower league for five years until last season’s promotion. Big pressure: Shaun Bartlett. Picture credit:Gavin Barker Shaun Bartlett is in charge at Spurs and has made his ambitions of helping the club that gave him his breakthrough back to glory.