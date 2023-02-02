Stop making excuses for your favourite teams, Mamelodi Sundowns have done nothing wrong. I’ve s always felt the bias from South African football fans and media when it comes to the Soweto giants, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

The Soweto clubs have been the leaders of South African football for many years. They have progressively fallen behind Sundowns in the PSL era. It’s been a hard pill that has been hard to swallow for many Mzansi football fans that support the two Soweto clubs.

Cape Town talent and clubs have never really been recognised or taken seriously by Mzansi football lovers. Chiefs poached Ashley du Preez from Stellenbosch, you didn’t hear moans from this side about Amakhosi buying the best talent and destroying smaller clubs. Stellenbosch have struggled since the departure of their top talent, nobody is worried about what would happen to the club that has done so much to put the talent from the Winelands region on the map.

The goal that brought home the bragging rights. Friday's derby between Cape Town City and Stellies was exactly what we needed to show the rest of the country that football doesn't belong to Soweto and Joburg. Dis 'n Stellies ding, 'n lekker lekker Stellies ding!



Thanks for coming out, we love you fam. It was a fine advert for the Premiership who should pat themselves on the back that there is a professional club in the area where rugby had been the traditional ball sport.

Who has ever imagined that the Danie Craven Stadium would host a professional football match? Fans have been desperate for excitement and City and Stellies delivered a five-goal thriller that set another milestone for the young rivalry between the two Cape clubs. Stellies fought back from two goals down early in the first half to eventually win 3-2, taking both sets of fans on an emotional rollercoaster in the highest scoring derby encounter.

It was the ideal distraction we needed from all the off-the-field talk about Financial Fair Play and other excuses that were being made for the Soweto clubs. All that has nothing to do with us here, playing victim has never been our style down here in the Cape. I’m really tired of the sense of entitlement and passes Chiefs and Pirates for their selfish ways.