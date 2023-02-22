Numbers don’t lie. Cape Town City haven’t been at their best this season, but might have turned the corner. They needed that win against Swallows on Sunday, there’s nobody that admits to it more than head coach Eric Tinkler who has been visibly stressed because of a string of bad results over the past month or so.

Look, they’ve been very unlucky a lot of the time, but so has everyone else in what is becoming a very inconsistent campaign for all teams besides runaway leaders and defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns. 👉 Five points separate second and fifth

The 🔟 remaining matchdays are going to be interesting in the #DStvPrem 👀 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) February 20, 2023 The Citizens have been searching for answers for most of January and their bad form spilled over into February but they found a way to break their five-match winless run in all competitions with a 2-0 win over Swallows at Cape Town Stadium. Relived man: Eric Tinkler Things have been so bad for City that head coach Eric Tinkler suggested that they might have better results without getting inside the box.

Who did it better? 🔊 pic.twitter.com/R7LsuBENiE — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) February 20, 2023 He was saying that because they managed to score two goals by the promising Taahir Goedeman and long-serving defender Taariq Fielies that should be in the conversation for early contenders for goal of the season award. Huge boost: Taariq Fielies After beating Swallows, Tinkler said: “[In our] last game it was 27 box entries and today we scored two from outside and didn’t need box entries.” It was a laugh of relief more than a joke for the former Bafana Bafana midfielder after a really stressful period since the season commenced after the Qatar World Cup.

I had City down as a Nedbank Cup contenders after making some steals in the January transfer window, adding Cameroonian striker Bertrand Mani, attacking midfielder-cum-forward Juan Camilo Zapata from Venezuela and capturing the signature of Lorenzo Gordinho upon his return back to Mzansi from Denmark. Ace: Lorenzo Gordinho Things didn’t go as planned however, after a promising start that began with a 2-1 victory over Royal AM, which they followed up with what should’ve been a morale-boosting 2-1 win against Orlando Pirates because they dropped to a 1-0 loss to SuperSport United between the two victories. Thereafter was a forgettable five-match winless run, which included a defeat and three losses in the league and were knocked out of the Nedbank Cup last 32 by Royal AM, who I still maintain they should’ve taken to Athlone Stadium instead of the CT Stadium which wasn’t in a condition to host a football match.

CITY. 💙 pic.twitter.com/rOb3Dqcdun — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) February 19, 2023 “Did we play well, nah, but I don’t care. Today we had to win it ugly and we’ve done it ugly and for that I congratulate the players.” City’s maximum has helped them up to eighth place in what is a really tight table where there is only seven points separating Kaizer Chiefs in fifth place and the relegation threatened Swallows and Maritzburg who occupy the 14th and 15th spot.