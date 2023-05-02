Hello my good football people… So there you have it, I think we can safely say it’s all over barring World War 3 breaking out between now and the end of May.

All those ‘Gooners’ (and players) out there talking about the “belief” of being able to grab a result at the Etihad Stadium! Bunch of jokers. As mentioned last week, psychologically broken by three draws in a row, heading into a Pep masterclass. There was never a chance. Goals from De Bruyne, Stones and Haaland put Arsenal to the sword in @premierleague title clash! 💪



Here's how it happened 👇 pic.twitter.com/36s6scZq7F — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 26, 2023 As it turned out could quite easily have been 5 or 6-nil, with Erling Haaland uncharacteristically missing a couple of sitters and Kevin de Bruyne coming close…

Arsenal were never in it, they gave nothing, were dismantled and left stunned at the brutal force that ran through them. Bookies favourites: Man City Of course it prompted the inevitable deluge of Social Media posts ranging from, Haaland handled in the box, to VAR drawing crooked lines, to the FA is “conspiring for Arsenal not to win the League”… Shuuut uuup, you bottled it, choked, came prematurely… Mikel Arteta peaked y’all too early, it’s called inexperience, all done now, get over it.

But still the deluded remain? Supporters who think it’s still a race. If the bookies are anything to go by (Arsenal 9/1 and City 1/12) don’t take my word for it, go and stick your money where your mouth is (and lose it). I guess you’re all aware that I have a real personal dislike of Arsenal! It’s deep and runs back to my childhood in north London. Surrounded by Tottenham and Arsenal fans. Brave: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta My brothers and I were the only Chelsea in the area.

In fact, I used to go to White Hart Lane and Highbury when Chelsea fixtures didn’t clash date-wise. Had the pleasure of watching the likes of Ossie Ardiles, Glenn Hoddle, Liam Brady, Pat Jennings and the likes live, then stood a good few times on the Arsenal North Bank witnessing the ‘Invincibles’. Legend: Glenn Hoddle After FA Cup and European success in 1970/71, Chelsea experienced a free fall that almost ended the club in bankruptcy.

So my ‘best’ football years were following a club in decline, always at the piss-taking end of Arsenal (and Spurs). I still say I enjoyed those days better than the modern money Chelsea but the point is, I’ve always been under the Arsenal cash! On a hiding: Lampard It’s why I get particularly irritated by the angry Arsenal backlash to my comments over the past few months, when I’ve stated; “I don’t think they have what it takes to win the league”. Most recently I received an email which had a number of people CC’d in regarding the investigation into Man City’s alleged corrupt dealings.

It was a mail amongst (mainly) Arsenal fans, scraping the barrel for an excuse or a reason to believe they might still win the league with a (City) point deduction. One of them responded (obviously because I was copied in); “awful club City, almost as bad as the other scum run by Russian gangsters laundering dirty money”. Yes, 100%, the rise of the Russian oligarchs on the back of the Russian people was (and is) terrible. Very similar to what’s going on in South Africa. A few evil bastards making billions out of bent tenders, state entities etc.

But which club-owning billionaire is a caring individual concerned with people’s wellbeing? And to take it a step further, were Arsenal not part owned by Alisher Usmanov the infamous Oligarch who also had his assets frozen following the Ukraine conflict? Chelsea owner Todd Boehly Yes, he was a 30% share-holder who sold out to Stan Kroenke (a billionaire, much like Chelsea’s Todd Boehly who owns sports franchises). So shut the f*** up. Huge-money business people own Arsenal, like most top sides. There’s no excuse.

Arteta has done a really great job, but I don’t see a side teaming with academy graduates? I reckon (as with Leicester) the Gunners have profited from the traditional big six (barring City) not performing this season. They’re good, but not that good. Will they get better next season? I’m sure they will, but will they get a better chance of bringing the title to north London, I’d definitely say no. ✊ 𝗠![CDATA[]]>𝗔![CDATA[]]>𝗧![CDATA[]]>𝗖![CDATA[]]>𝗛![CDATA[]]>𝘿![CDATA[]]>𝘼![CDATA[]]>𝙔



🆚 Chelsea

🕗 8pm (UK)

🏟️ Emirates Stadium

🏆 Premier League pic.twitter.com/FGbBi7rT4X — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 2, 2023 I’m a fully-grown adult still getting emotional about football, yep, I am. God knows what’s gonna happen to Chelsea at the Emirates on Tuesday night?