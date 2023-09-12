Hello my good football family, trust all’s good with you! As per usual, with an international break comes the opportunity to step away from what’s happening on the pitch to chat about other stuff!

I usually have a rant, but today I’m gonna talk briefly about a topical matter as well as some of my experiences in England growing up as a football fan. So yeah, the question on many lips right now is; will the Saudi Pro League become a threat to major leagues around the world, in particular the English Premier League? Bin Salman: I believe the Middle East will be the new Europe. In 5 years, Saudi Arabia will be a completely different country.



"This is the Saudi war. This is my war. I want to see the Middle East on top of the world before I die. pic.twitter.com/vhqiwwT4on — Sprinter (@Sprinter99800) September 10, 2023 There’s much to consider, but as a top-line answer, I’d say there’s a lot more to football than just seeing top talent on the field. There’s the tradition, growing up supporting a club that has been part of your family’s life for generations. There’s communities built around football clubs, rivalries, history on and off the pitch.

Admittedly much of which has been eroded with the advent of the modern money game. But there’s also the spectacle, the quality, the pace, the respect of the Premier League. Stadiums packed every week. Fans travelling in their 1000s to away games. All of that ain’t easy to replicate. For now the Saudi League is basically a cash-in opportunity for players in their twilight years. There’s a few exceptions but I don’t see the cream of world football’s latest generation giving it all up for lottery type wage packets. There’s no way any comparison will ever be achieved when talking about winning the EPL, an FA Cup medal, or Champions League.

Downgrading: Brazil's Neymar.Picture credit: Ricardo Moraes I think it’s great for what I believe it’ll remain, much like in America and China, the end of the road for those worn out knees! Of course there are financial consequences… and as we are already seeing, over-inflated transfer fees and wages are part and parcel of what’s going on. I’ve mentioned before… I think if Uefa, Fifa and leagues around the world thought the threat was a code red, they’d work a policy to halt the Saudi project. That may still come!

However, last week the SPL (Scottish Premier League) announced that they would comply with Fifa ‘Fair Play Rules’. I’m sure (as with Todd Boehly/ Man City) they’ll engineer a revenue model that will allow billions to funnel through. Interesting times… Ok, onto something completely different and I often get asked to explain how I could possibly favour football as it was compared to today’s version.

High roller: Chelsea owner Todd Boehly.Picture credit: Bradley Collyer It’s a hard ask and I’ve failed miserably over the years! I’ve even been branded a “bigot” because I preferred football when it was largely all geezers in the stands. I experienced decades of football at the Bridge when Chelsea were unlikely to win anything, there was relegation, the club almost bankrupt, the roofs of the stadium leaked, small crowds, hooliganism etc. Ahhhh the good ol’ days. Compared to today; the most successful club this century, glittering full trophy cabinet, conquering Europe (and the world) safe modern stadium, well behaved inclusive crowd… so whaaaaat. You know what the difference is? The passion, the genuine support, the never-say-die-attitude on the pitch and on the terraces, the togetherness of the Chelsea ‘family’, the away days, the swaying, heaving, singing mass of bodies under the ‘Shed’, together making up a giant, loud organism… and we were all part of it.