Stellenbosch FC is pulling out all the stops to bring excitement for fans at Danie Craven Stadium for their upcoming fixture against SuperSport this Saturday. There will be exciting supporters activities planned for this fixture and some big prizes up for grabs.

Stellies bounced back in fine fashion against Royal AM at Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday. We will be hosting the first ever 𝗔![CDATA[]]>𝗺![CDATA[]]>𝗮![CDATA[]]>𝗙![CDATA[]]>𝗮![CDATA[]]>𝗻![CDATA[]]>𝗗![CDATA[]]>𝗮![CDATA[]]>𝘆![CDATA[]]>𝘇 game at the Danie Craven Stadium this weekend 🔥



Tickets are available at 𝗥![CDATA[]]>𝟱![CDATA[]]>𝟬 at https://t.co/M2vAX4g4BD and Pick 'n Pay outlets🎟️



The first 5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ fans to arrive and sign up could stand a chance to win up to 𝗥![CDATA[]]>𝟮![CDATA[]]>𝟬![CDATA[]]>𝟬… pic.twitter.com/GTWixLOby0 — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) August 23, 2023 I was getting worried it was going to be another defeat when the hosts, who weren’t even that good, went ahead in the first half. Stellies switched things up in the second half, with poster boys Deano van Rooyen, Jayden Adams and Iqraam Rayners scoring to secure the victory.

The Wynlanders are becoming the force they’ve been planning to be sportingly. They’re producing the talent and they’ve tasted the feeling of being close to winning a title in the Nedbank Cup last season. Setback: City lost at SuperSport It’s going to be important how they manage their involvement in the MTN8 and keep things ticking more consistently in the league to become what they have the potential to become. Cape Town City are back home , hosting Sekhukhune United at Athlone Stadium on Wednesday night.

It seems like it’s going to be another pressure cooker of a season for the Citizens. They stumbled away against SuperSport United on Friday, the 11th loss against Gavin Hunt for City’s head coach Eric Tinkler. He has another Capetonian coach to deal with in Brendon Truter who’s coming here with Bapedi.

MATCHDAY 🔥



Join us this evening, as we hunt for 3 points and celebrate Keanu Cupido’s 100th game!



🆚 Sekhukhune

🗓 Wednesday 23 August

🏆 #DStvPrem

⌚️ 19:30PM

🏟 Athlone stadium

📺 Televised SS2

🎫 https://t.co/VUvJ9t7GHe pic.twitter.com/I7Q9QtxD4o — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) August 23, 2023 City are out of the MTN8 which they had intended to have a longer run, but it ended painfully against Kaizer Chiefs here a week ago. They now only have the league to worry about, until the Nedbank Cup comes around obviously. Things are tense for their Cape Town Spurs in-laws as well, with a danger of relegation their reality already.

They’re a team that has fresh scars from the tough battles of the First Division. But how often does head coach Shaun Bartlett need to remind the players of what’s at stake? This is the time for a players’ only meeting.

This is the time to watch a lot of film for the players. The rules of the locker-room don’t allow me to tell you. That’s why that door remains shut most of the time. Ready for war: Cape Town Spurs boss Shaun Bartlett.Picture credit: Shaun Roy Things said and done there belongs to those that are there in the moment.

What everybody agrees on is that Spurs can play better. It’s a team with the right mix of talent and age to manage this season well. Loanee Luvuyo Phewa has a lot to prove, leading the line in the Premiership.

It’s a massive opportunity for the 23-year-old to put Mzansi on notice. He showed flashes of what he’s got against Polokwane City. You’d assume with the score ending up being 3-1, the Urban Warriors were outplayed. Far from it. And they got the goal they needed to tick a box and get their numbers on the league table ticking.

Khaya Mfecane’s Goal! ⚽️ #CAPETOWNSPURS#URBANWARRIORS#PSL#DSTVPREMIERSHIP#OURYOUTHOURFUTURE#CAPETOWN#SOUTHAFRICA pic.twitter.com/HlSf1IVcEa — Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) August 21, 2023 Khaya Mfecane was the scorer of the historic stunner. It was magical, a late run from deep in midfield, collecting the ball on the edge of the box from a goalkeeper clearance, setting himself up to smash it with his laces to the far corner! Commentator Sizwe Mabena’s iconic click, click, bang summarise it nicely.

Now just imagine if and when the attackers start converting their chances. In the line of fire: Spurs’ Zama Dlamini The goals conceded is the real concern. It’s the Premiership, chances are going to be created, Spurs need to figure out how to make it tougher. This is not the memory Zama Dlamini would want to have on his name, after grinding all his life and only now getting the number one jersey.