Australian coach Eddie Jones declared earlier in the week that he is not a messiah, but is still chasing World Cup gold with a sukkelende Wallabies team. We know Eddie, we know, but you’re still a damn fine coach and will I believe you’ll still turn the Wallabies into World Cup competitors before they jet off to France later in the year.

The “saviour” theme is also one that flows here in the Mother City and attaches itself wholeheartedly to a man called John Dobson. 🏉 Eddie's vision. #Wallabies pic.twitter.com/MGtE4J1hhA — Wallabies (@wallabies) February 1, 2023 Whatever happens going forward, Dobson saved Western Province and Stormers rugby. That much you better believe. While we were listening to the likes of Zelt Marais and Ebrahim Rasool talking about the financial drama the union found itself in not too long ago, Dobson was sitting there with a smile on his face promising that whatever happens, he’ll deliver results on the pitch.

It couldn’t have been easy, with rumours of players not getting paid doing the rounds, teams flirting with their stars and a general depression in WP Rugby during the time Covid or even before it. All the while, Dobson was building, talking about his mission to get Cape Town smiling and promoting local talent. 🛡️ - South African Shield Winners

🏆 - Inaugural URC 21/22 Winners

⚡️ - Team of the Year Winners@TheStormers unleashed the storm in 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣#BKTURC #URC pic.twitter.com/rXxZnHOG7h — BKT United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial) January 31, 2023 We all know what happened since - they went on to win the inaugural United Rugby Championship and everyone was instant heroes.

FINALLY: Stormers tasted success as a franchise in URC. Dobson, though, continued to impress even the overseas media with his wide-eyedness at being at playing at certain venues in the European Champions Cup for the first time and just taking in the experience he is going through. It’s a humble quality, knowing that not everything is a given and that you’re entitled to it and if that catches fire in South Africa, it could spark something else in our nation. CHANGE: Rassie Erasmus. That’s why I believe that post-Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber, SA Rugby’s newly-crowned Coach of the Year Dobson deserves a shot at the big time.

🚂 John Dobson is about to depart the station. Next stop the Coach of the Year award 🏆@Vodacom #URC | @TheStormers | @Springboks pic.twitter.com/G8kmVaueut — Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial_RSA) January 31, 2023 What he can do on the field we’ve all seen, I do believe though that his off-field attributes will be as important to the cause in our country. I am a firm believer that the best people to judge a person are their peers and subordinates. In that case just read what assistant coach Dawie Snyman has to say about his “boss” and tell me if the man doesn’t deserve a bigger call?

SUPPORT: Dawie Snyman. Snyman says after Dobson was named SA Rugby Coach of the Year: “We are super proud of Dobbo and what he’s built over the past few years. We went through quite a tough time and Dobbo was sort of always strong, he kept everyone motivated. “He kept a lot of players together where at some stage it looked like we could lose some of the top players. “So just managing the while process wasn’t easy always, and us still growing as a team - he was the guy leading from the front.