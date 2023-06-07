Women’s Super League leaders, UWC, could have no fewer than eight stars going to the Fifa Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand later this year. Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis on Tuesday named a 36-woman preliminary squad, from which 23 will be selected for the 20 July-20 August tournament.

And Ellis says of the squad selected: “It’s most probably one of the most difficult selections I’ve ever had to make. “As a coach you always say players must raise their hand and make it difficult. And it has been very difficult [selecting the preliminary squad].” Breaking News: 📰⚽️



Ellis names Banyana preliminary squad for 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup!https://t.co/G9h7B1Zf0A pic.twitter.com/0INHyYWakk — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) June 5, 2023 UWC captain Kholosa Biyana leads the way, after netting the winner in last Saturday’s 1-0 victory against Coal City Wizards, which kept the Bushes on top of the league table.

The midfielder will be joined by goalkeeper Regirl Ngobeni, defenders Fikile Magama, Lonathemba Mhlongo and Bongeka Gamede, as well as midfielders Sibulele Holweni, Amogelang Motau and attacker Ntombifikile Ndlovu. All the other big names are also there, including USA-based UWC alumni Thembi Kgatlana, as well as the Cape’s finest Noxolo Cesane and Jermaine Seoposenywe who are both based in Mexico. Mood as we see you show us love on TikTok! 🥹![CDATA[]]>💚![CDATA[]]>💛



Let’s keep going!!!https://t.co/sAtbh0lYyY#LiveTheImpossible #RoadToTheFIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/vahkueIDoX — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) June 6, 2023 Ellis adds: “We are always saying players must raise their hands, and many of them have raised the hands.

“But this is the group of players that we think we can select from, and they have raised their hands.” The team will go into camp in Johannesburg from 12 June 2023 where they will battle it out to win a ticket Down Under. BANYANA PRELIMINARY WORLD CUP SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini, Kaylin Swart, Regirl Ngobeni, Kebotseng Moletsane, Asa Rabalao. Defenders: Asande Hadebe, Karabo Dhlamini, Fikile Magama, Cimone Sauls, Lebohang Ramalepe, Tiisetso Makhubela, Lonathemba Mhlongo, Noko Matlou, Bambani Mbane, Bongeka Gamede. Midfielders: Thubelihle Shamase, Kholosa Biyana, Thalea Smidt, Refiloe Jane, Sibulele Holweni, Linda Motlhalo, Robyn Moodaly, Amogelang Motau.