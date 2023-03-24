Tottenham manager Antonio Conte’s rant at the weekend was as Spursy as Spursy can get. The Italian ripped into his players, slamming them as “selfish” after they wasted a two-goal lead against bottom Premier League club Southampton in a blow to their chances of finishing in the top four.

And then he seemed to take a shot at the club culture, pointing out that under 20 years of the current ownership, Spurs had won one trophy since the turn of the century - the 2008 League Cup. We understand Antonio Conte is still in Italy and not taking Tottenham training with the players who aren't on international duty...⚪⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ZzTjLvz3dN — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 23, 2023 It looks like it might be the last thing of consequence he does in charge of the north London club, with rumours suggesting that chairman Daniel Levy is ready to pull the trigger. And it won’t be surprising with his 60m Brazilian striker Richarlison hitting out at him after they crashed out of the Champions League at the start of the month.

Matchweek 28 ✅ pic.twitter.com/xslpW45BNe — Premier League (@premierleague) March 19, 2023 The craziest thing about Spurs’ current situation is that it is so predictable. Pipping local rivals Arsenal to a spot among the European elite was seen as a sign that the club were on the right track and so the club invested in “strengthening”. In reality, they have gone backwards.

And this is where it all comes back to Conte. This is the pattern of the Italian’s career. Look back at his time at Juventus, Chelsea or Inter and it’s same. Impress for the first season, spend some money and if it doesn’t work Conte says it’s because they didn’t spend enough money or the players are worthless.