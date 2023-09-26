How’s it going my good football peeps? I know you’re all loving what’s going on at Stamford Bridge and to be honest if any of you lot had spent mad money on a whole new team, I’d be laughing my bollox off every time you lost! On the one hand you have to give respect for the type of financial commitment Todd Boehly and his group are making, however, like just about everything American’s touch outside of their borders, Chelsea is being turned into an anarchic, soulless, money operation, with no care for collateral damage.

It’s a giant mall of over-priced designer shops with no theme, no identity… A potentially calamitous project built on the back a sport franchise model untested outside of the USA. Despite bread and butter supporters (like myself) being increasingly marginalised over the Roman Abramovich era, the one thing that was never lost was the spirit of the team. Full-time at the Bridge.#CheAvl pic.twitter.com/5KD9YEEAXM — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 24, 2023 The never-say-die attitude, the strength of the spine, the connection with fans. Whether it was John Bumstead, Nigel Spackman & Kerry Dixon, or John Terry, Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba, (or whether we were in the Premier League or Second Division). Chelsea legend: Didier Drogba.Picture credit: Felipe Trueba That I’m afraid is very far from where it is right now. On the other hand, the ridiculously ambitious project will in all likelihood pay dividends.

I’d predict a year or two and a hugely exciting team will grow out of the many young talents currently being nurtured at Cobham. There’s huge discontent among the fanbase, but as we all know, winning ways create a less stressful, happy environment. For any Chelsea fans out there reading this: Keep the faith, players, coaches and owners come and go. Success and failure too… the club has been around for nearly 120 years. We’re in a difficult moment, but it will pass! 👉![CDATA[]]>😏![CDATA[]]>👈 pic.twitter.com/Z9nQsJoiRc — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) September 25, 2023 I had recorded the North London Derby as I was watching Chelsea, Villa, live. And was so pleased I did. I got straight into it to help minimise moping around following the 1-0 defeat.

What a great game to watch, so exciting, so much quality, emotion and drama. Pretty much the complete opposite of what I’d just been subjected to! Class: Spur ace James Maddison, left, bossed Arsenal.Picture credit: Nick Potts Arsenal were great in the first half, Spurs on the back foot, looking dangerous every time they came forward. But then it all went pear-shaped. Declan Rice caught a back injury and was replaced for the second period, while, for some inexplicable reason (because he was having a decent game) Fabio Viera made way for Kai Havertz!

Pitchside perspectives 🤳



Sonny’s 150th goal for Spurs in front of the travelling faithful 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ChrEs7QePO — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 25, 2023 My god, the Gunners looked like they did in the last few games when they choked the title away last season. Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka, who were dictating proceedings in the first 45, completely disappeared. Havertz hardly had a touch, Arsenal looked disjointed and Tottenham grew in confidence. The worry for coach Mikel Arteta (again) will be whether he has a team with the type of depth it’ll take to un-perch Man City.

Threat: Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp.Picture credit: Adam Vaughan While the first two thirds of the Gunners campaign last year saw incredible fast, attacking football, on a couple of occasions in the opening fixtures this time around they’ve looked a little lacklustre. Are Spurs the real deal? Well, they showed great character at the Emirates and look so much better with James Maddison in that 10 role, with big Ange Postecoglou encouraging a more exciting brand of football. Do you see your team? 🔍 pic.twitter.com/nuslFgMSTC — Premier League (@premierleague) September 25, 2023 But naaah, if anyone’s gonna come close to Pep this time I’d say it’s Liverpool.