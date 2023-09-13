When they say “anything is possible in football” they mean it. You might be a star player at a certain club, comfortable and enjoying yourself; and all of sudden there is interest from elsewhere.

The way things are set up for Cape-born players is that they will either move to the bigger market clubs in Gauteng or overseas. That’s been the case for Orlando Pirates defensive rock Tapelo Xoki whose journey went via the KZN where he played for AmaZulu. He tells Diski Business: “I was 18, so obviously I was a bit scared because I hadn’t really been out of Cape Town much besides going back home to ezilalini (farms) in the Eastern Cape.

⚫️⚪️🔴⭐️#OrlandoPirates#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/XmqmmQS1id — Orlando Pirates (@orlandopirates) September 5, 2023 “It really helped that it happened so early for me because it prepared me for this move now to Pirates.” Now 25, the man is one of the vice captains and got to wear the captain’s armband in front of his hometown supporters when the Buccaneers last visited here at Athlone for the MTN8 encounter against Stellenbosch two weeks ago.

He explains: “The captaincy came as a surprise because I’m relatively new at the club, but because I was already a captain at AmaZulu as well I was not overwhelmed. “I’m embracing the role and trying to stay true to myself. As much as I have responsibilities as a captain, I must also stay true to myself and it betray myself by trying to change and become something I’m not. “Pirates is obviously a bigger club with a larger fan base, but there are a lot of leaders at the club, so I have them to lean on.”

On any advice he can share with his peers and youngsters that will make moves he adds: “The difference between KZN and Gauteng has been the mentality and setting goals and wanting to achieve things. Joburg is much more competitive and goal-driven, people are hungry to achieve. There’s also a microscope so you have to be at your best at all times. There’s no time to slack. “The only advice I can give people about integrating in a new city or club is to stay true to yourself. Get the basics right, find a place close to training, so that you don’t have to travel too much which might also mean you could be late for training and such things. You are here to work first, so make sure you’re close to your place of work and avoid doing too much outside of football in the first few months until you find your feet. “Don’t look back because that will make it tougher to adjust, you can’t think about what could’ve been, focus on where you are and not where you were or could’ve gone.”