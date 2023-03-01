And that’s how quickly things can change in the PSL Premiership this season. Back-to-back victories has Cape Town City all the way up to sixth place in the league table.

It took another spectacular effort, this time around, it was long-service midfielder Thabo Nodada who smashed the ball from outside the box and secured what has become a crucial 1-0 victory on the road against Sekhukhune United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday. Weak foot: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️



Tbo Touch 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UgviSlz8W7 — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) February 26, 2023 It’s hard to tell that two weeks ago, Cape Town City had to worry about teams that were below them in the relegation zone when they were on a forgettable four-match winless run in the league. That time it was Taariq Fielies and Taahir Goedeman’s long-range efforts in the 2-0 win against Swallows that earned them the three points that that has unpriced this run of two wins in a row.

Eric Tinkler, head coach of Cape Town City Maybe Coach Eric Tinkler was right that it might be best for City not to get into the box to score goals. The Citizens will go on the road again this Saturday to visit the struggling Maritzburg United at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday. Marching on to Maritzburg! 💪



🆚 Maritzburg United

🗓 Saturday 4 March

🕢 20h00

📺 Televised

🏟 Harry Gwala Stadium pic.twitter.com/Jihs0yd4E9 — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) March 1, 2023 Stellenbosch’s rise up the standings has also been similar as the relegation threat was really real for them.

But three wins in a row has them up to the ninth spot, with their latest being a 2-1 victory against Richards Bay away at King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday.



⚽️️ Richards Bay 1️⃣-2️⃣ Stellenbosch

🥅 L Memela'81(p)

That man Iqraam Rayners has continued with his fine goal scoring form, scoring a brace this time around to drive the Winelands outfit to victory in Durban.



We’re back at home 🤩



🏆 #DStvPrem

🆚 @sundownsfc

🗓 5 MAR

🏟 Danie Craven Stadium

🕢 15H30

📺 Broadcasted , SS PSL

They have a tough assignment against runaway league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who are coming to visit at the Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday afternoon.