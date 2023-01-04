The stage is set for the Cape Town City’s Citizens to trend and make a big statement about who they are in 2023. It seems like it’s going to be another slick transfer window, which could put Cape Town City back in the mix to do some damage this season.

There’s the Nedbank Cup also coming up, a big reason to put their hand up as a threat in the battle for the national title. Sundowns are five points clear at the top and could stretch their lead to eight points as they headline in the midweek action in the #DStvPrem — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) January 2, 2023 But we’ll get there when we get there. This first week of action after the break could set the Citizens up for a good solid run of results that could change their campaign for the better. There’s no better match to put the cherry on top of a three-match streak of home fixtures against Royal AM, SuperSport United last night and finally finish with maximum points against a very shaky Orlando Pirates on Saturday at 5.30pm.

Coach Eric Tinkler has a beautiful headache, with debutant Bertrand Junior Mani, a striker from Cameroon who joined on a free transfer, making an immediate impact with a goal in Friday's 2-1 win against Royal AM.



It was another moment to savour for the club's hierarchy for once again doing some slick work in the transfer market. While the Citizens are in a moment of revitalisation and look re-energised, the visiting Soweto giants are suffering from a bad case of "confidence hangover" following back to back defeats against their rivals.

They were beaten 1-0 by Kaizer Chiefs in the last match before the World Cup break, and succumbed to a 2-0 defeat to champions Mamelodi Sundowns on Friday. There’s so much confusion about who the best players are for Pirates lately. I can’t even name a consistent centreback pairing for the Buccaneers, owing to injuries and coach’s preference of course. On paper, Olisa Ndah and Tapelo Xoki select themselves, but not at Pirates, AmaBhakaniya named Innocent Maela their captain, which means he has to play.

Talented: Bucs’s Tapelo Xoki Most coaches have preferred him at central defence owing to his versatility and good ball skills, which means they either employ a five-man defence or either Ndah or Xoki must rest. City have a similar player in Thato Mokeke, who too can play and plug in anywhere and everywhere. He’s one of those players you select first when you lay out your team for the day because he can partner up with anyone. Gifted: City’s Jaedin Rhodes I liked what they had going on in the middle with Brice Ambina but they would need to improve those passes. And then there was the exciting Jaedin Rhodes connecting them, hoe goed is die laaitie bafethu? Die Kaap has another one in this youngster without question.

He’s a high energy player, if you’re my age think of Sipho Nunens. He also looks like he has some goals in him and his Diski Challenge profile and stats suggest the same. The Citizens had the luxury of calling on club stalwart Thabo Nodada to come on and seal the victory, combining with another cult favourite Mduduzi Mdantsane, who found him in the box for the tap-in in injury time. It’s a beautiful story that is flipping another chapter as more characters are revealed.

