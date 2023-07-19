Banyana Banyana and UWC’s Kholosa Biyana has called on South Africans to continue sending their messages of support as they prepare to kick-off their Women’s Fifa World Cup in New Zealand on Sunday. Unsure of how many South Africans will make the trip, the UWC stalwart says that the messages of support they’ve been receiving on social media has kept them motivated and closer to the people.

She tells Diski Business: “Please keep sending your love through the Sasol campaign (#LiveTheImpossible) and watch on TV and giving us all the love, because we need the entire support of our South African people.” 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 @Banyana_Banyana are looking for their first #FIFAWWC win!#BeyondGreatness — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) July 18, 2023 Nothing’s changed according to the UWC defensive rock, progressing from the group stages is still the main aim for the African champions. Biyana continues: “Obviously the goal is to do better that we did in the previous World Cup, so hoping that we’re gonna do very well.

“At this point in time I’m focused on the team and helping them do better.” Banyana is in Group G with South America’s Argentina as well as European giants Italy and Sweden. She adds: “I think it’s a very difficult group. The most important thing is to take each game as it comes. One game at a time.