There’s renewed energy at Ikamva, maybe this will be their season to get back to where they belong. There are very few football clubs in South Africa that have a proper football facility that belongs to them.

With the inaugural Motsepe Foundation Championship set to kick off this weekend, I thought it might be a great time to visit Ikamva and get an update on the club’s plans. What is it that the philosophers say? “If it ain’t broke don’t fix it”, while the partnership might have ended with Ajax of Amsterdam, most of the things that were set up when the club was founded as Ajax Cape Town are still in place. FOCUSED: Spurs have potent mix of youth and experience in squad The club had the respect of the football fraternity because of its incredible talent development record. Nothing much has changed, even with the addition of their returning veterans, Clayton Daniels, Granwald Scott and Nazeer Allie who are all in their mid-30s, the club will still remain amongst some of the youngest in the PSL.

Bartlett says: "There's a big difference between what you need and what you want, everyone wants to sign top players. We needed some experience players, we needed to find that balance. "The club has always had a culture of promoting young players, we noted the need to add some experienced players to manage the games for us. We were also fortunate that we were able to bring back some of the players that grew up here at Ikamva in the old Ajax culture of discipline and work ethic." The lack of high profile friendly matches was not ideal according to their fitness coach Rodet Yila, who said that while he's confident of the players' fitness levels, he added that he would have liked to see how they reacted to "high intensity matches."



