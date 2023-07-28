It’s the big PSL kickoff next week and it’s time for Cape Town football to stand up. Stellenbosch get the ball rolling with a blockbuster against Orlando Pirates at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday and Cape Town Spurs are away at TS Galaxy on Sunday before Cape Town City host Polokwane City at Athlone Stadium in the evening.

They’re all going to need their groot name to make their stemme dik. So here we look at the manne who matter and who could be the next big thing. Cape Town City

Staatmaker – Taariq Fielies Stalwart Fielies has been City’s rock at the back since 2017. Ten games short of becoming the second man after captain Thami Mkhize to reach 200 games for the Citizens, the 31-year-old also has knack for popping up with important goals ­– scoring seven for the club.

Comfortable at playing out of the back, he will have be the man to make sure that City keep things tight in defence. At the start of last season, City’s defence were off the pace. This time around Fielies has to nip any problems like that in the bud. Star man –Khanyisa Mayo

City pulled out all the stops to hang onto their main man up front, tying him down for five more years. With 12 goals last season – the most by a South African in the league – the 24-year-old must kick on now. On this day in 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣1️⃣, we signed the one and only Khanyisa Mayo! 🙌![CDATA[]]>💙 pic.twitter.com/rJ0aRPtj8E — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) July 19, 2023 Chairman John Comitis said in June at the time of his contract extension that City must deliver trophies and they’re banking on Mayo’s goals to win those. Playing alongside new striker Jo Paciencia and South American duo Darwin Gonzalez and Juan Camilo Zapata, Mayo and City look gevaarlik.

Wonderboy –Luphumlo Sifumba Signed by Roc Nation Sports at just 16 years of age, this could be the year that the whole of South Africa – and indeed the world – get to see what all the hype is about. Nicknamed “Kaka”, the 18-year-old is set to become a regular in the first team and big things are expected.