Opening batsman Quinton Dreyer and his UWC teammates will go all out to bank back-to-back victories in Western Province’s Premier Division when they host Green Point on Saturday. The students have been wisselvallig so far this season, but klapped Western Province Cricket Club by 44 runs last weekend, with Dreyer leading from the front to score 93 runs.

He will undoubtedly look to repeat those heroics against a Pointers side who are currently third on the log after scoring a narrow seven run win over Claremont last weekend. Log leaders Durbanville, meanwhile, beat Ottoman by 133 runs and face Rondebosch tomorrow, with the in-form Jean Strydom, who scored 84 against Ottoman, being their key man. Rondebosch come off a nailbiting finish in their game against Kraaifontein, which ended in a tie last week .It was Ali Akbar Shaik (4/38) who took the last wicket which saw them share the spoils. And with both sides still unbeaten, this should be a cracker of a game. LAST WEEK’S RESULTS

Greenpoint beat Claremont by 7 runs Greenpoint 137 (Wesley Bedja 39; Josh Breed 4/19) Claremont 130 (Josh Breed 45; Elliot Moses 3/12, Simphiwe Yiba 3/38)

Bellville beat Brackenfell by 33 runs Bellville 209/8 (Cody Niewoudt 36; Brandon Viret 4/47) Brackenfell 176 (Ruan Vlok 67*; Marcus Fourie 2/17)

Rondebosch v Kraaifontein ends in tie Rondebosch 204/9 (Darren Butler 65; Arno Pekeur 3/28) Kraaifontein 204 (Ashley Cupido 55, Wade Cupido 54; Ali Akbar Shaik 4/38)

Durbanville beat Ottoman by 124 runs Durbanville 257/6 (Jean Strydom 84) Ottoman 133 (Ismaeel Prince 38)

UWC beat WPCC by 44 runs UWC 188 (Quinton Dreyer 93; Junaid Dawood 4/26) WPCC 144 (Derek Mitchell 42; Abubakr Samodien 2/30)

Rylands beat Cape Town by 10 wickets Cape Town 80 (Riaaz Teladia 4/33) Rylands 83/0 (Jack Newby 44*, Tariq Chicktey 31*)

WP First Division A Primrose beat Kuilsrivier by 123 runs, Avendale beat Milnerton by 3 wickets, NGCC beat Gugulethu by 1 wicket, Strandfontein beat Victoria by 5 wickets.

WEEKEND FIXTURES Premier League: Brackenfell v Kraaifontein, Cape Town v Bellville, Claremont v Ottomans, Durbanville v Rondebosch, UWC v Green Point and WPCC v Rylands.