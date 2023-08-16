UWC will get another shot at the Varsity Diski title in the final against reigning champions UJ at TUT Stadium on Saturday. The Udubs ladies lost 5-3 on penalties in last year’s final in Soweto against the very same UJ, setting up an opportunity to get their revenge on the Orange Army.

Chelsea Daniels’ goal was the difference away in Pretoria where they beat hosts Tuks to book their place in the decider on Monday. And we’re THROUGH TO FINALS!!🤩![CDATA[]]>💪![CDATA[]]>🏾



TUKS 0-1 UWC#UWCWomensFootball pic.twitter.com/sLzNGpOwNR — UWC FOOTBALL (@UWCFootball) August 14, 2023 Banyana Banyana defender Bongeka Gamede, showed that her World Cup form was no fluke claiming the best player honours on the day for the Bushies. The other Banyana stars, Sibulele Holweni and Kholosa Biyana, are ineligible to featuring in the tournament as they’ve graduated and have not registered for further studies.