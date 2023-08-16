UWC will get another shot at the Varsity Diski title in the final against reigning champions UJ at TUT Stadium on Saturday.
The Udubs ladies lost 5-3 on penalties in last year’s final in Soweto against the very same UJ, setting up an opportunity to get their revenge on the Orange Army.
Chelsea Daniels’ goal was the difference away in Pretoria where they beat hosts Tuks to book their place in the decider on Monday.
And we’re THROUGH TO FINALS!!🤩![CDATA[]]>💪![CDATA[]]>🏾— UWC FOOTBALL (@UWCFootball) August 14, 2023
An early goal from Chelsea Daniels is the difference here in Pretoria.
TUKS 0-1 UWC#UWCWomensFootball pic.twitter.com/sLzNGpOwNR
Banyana Banyana defender Bongeka Gamede, showed that her World Cup form was no fluke claiming the best player honours on the day for the Bushies.
The other Banyana stars, Sibulele Holweni and Kholosa Biyana, are ineligible to featuring in the tournament as they’ve graduated and have not registered for further studies.
With football as their main focus this year, they will, however, feature in Women’s Super League action against cup final opponents UJ next on August 27.
UWC are two points behind current log leaders and reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns with a game in hand.