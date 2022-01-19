It’s busy in the PSL Premiership. The Nedbank Cup Round of 32 draw took place last week.

You’d swear that this tournament only matters when the Premiership teams get involved.

This tournament started last year already with the first, second and third division teams.

But it was only “officially” launched at the last-32 draw.

Why? Because it’s at the last 32 stage and that’s where the Premiership teams get involved.

SURPRISE PACKAGE: Nedbank cup holders TTM

While they always make a big noise about this specific tournament being the tournament where amateur teams get their opportunity to be in the spotlight, there’s been no bright lights to speak of until now.

The powers that be are very honest in the boardrooms, they don’t really want an underdog to shine because it doesn’t give them what they want.

What they really want is that the underdog breaks into the last 32 or 16, thereafter they want the top flight teams to take centre-stage.

A couple of teams have been able to prove the boardroom wrong, Maritzburg United and Free State Stars did it a few years ago in the final that was played here at Cape Town Stadium.

SPOTLIGHT: Santos' Goolam Allie

They beat Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns on their way to the final, where FS Stars became eventual champions.

It’s a one-off chance for the teams from the lower divisions, for 90 minutes, maybe extra-time and penalties, to have all eyes on them. Especially if they are drawn against one of the Premiership teams.

The People’s Team, Santos, have been one of the “lucky” teams as they will be facing the reigning champions Marumo Gallants away in Limpopo.

Gallants were called TTM when they won the title last year and even competed in the Caf Confederations Cup.

So, it’s actually TTM who are the actual champions on paper, but sold their license to Gallants and gave up their Premiership status and now play in the GladAfrica Championship.

Santos will bring their own piece of history into this clash as one of the previous champions of this tournament back when it was still called the Bob Save Super Bowl and Absa Cup.

They’ve since been relegated twice and now campaign in the unpredictable Safa Western Cape Abc Motsepe League.

They aren’t the only ABC team there, Summerfield Dynamos from the KZN are also there, and they will be away against the NFD’s Uthongathi.

Mpumalanga's Sivutsa are involved in all-ABC clash away against Black Eagles from the North West, while Sinenkani FC from Bizana in the Eastern Cape will host the 2018 champs FS Stars from the NFD.

Then there’s NC Professionals from the Nothern Cape who will host the Free State's Mathaithai FC, while African All Stars from Gauteng's ABC will visit Venda Football Academy.

Santos have set themselves up to be the team that can totally own the "David defeats Goliath" conversation with a win against the current winners.

I’m not sure what that will mean for them in the long run though, because their real challenge is fighting their way out of the ABC where they are currently fifth in Western Cape A Stream.

That’s their reality. It’s all nice and all that the platform to face the top teams is there. But it’s not the bread and butter that it’s made out to be.

What if they lose? All will be forgotten for chairman Goolam Allie’s team and we will look for the next big story in the competition.

But that doesn’t mean guys shouldn’t enjoy the moment, because it might just come once for a lot of the guys in the Santos team.

Cape Town City and Stellenbosch haven’t been as "fortunate" as they will both play against Premiership teams.

City will travel to the flamboyant Royal AM, while Stellies host the unpredictable Baroka, who themselves announced themselves at this tournament back when they played in the ABC themselves.

Anything is possible. It’s the Nedbank Cup.

