Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber was adamant on Tuesday that nothing should be read into the exclusion of Jaden Hendrikse for Saturday’s World Cup warmup match against Argentina. According to the coach they know exactly what they have in Hendrikse ahead of next week’s World Cup squad announcement.

Alles goed en wel coach, but what message does that send to the rest of the scrumhalves in the Bok camp? Some context gou. South Africa have a hele handvol No.9s still hoping to book a ticket to France next month. It was a tough tussle in Johannesburg - thanks @lospumas for a proper Test 👏#StrongerTogether #RSAvARG #Springboks #TRC2023 pic.twitter.com/9RQeBwcHSu — Springboks (@Springboks) July 29, 2023 Normally a squad of 33 will include three scrumhalves and of the five, I reckon it’s safe to say Faf de Klerk will be one of the drie going to the global showpiece.

In Japan in 2019 when they won the World Cup the 31-year-old De Klerk was joined by Herschel Jantjies, 27, and Cobus Reinach, 33. TICKET BOOKED: Faf de Klerk But Hendrikse, 23, started seven Tests last year and would have played in the Rugby Championship were it not for the recent death of his father. The other guy is last week’s starter Grant Williams, 27, who is the pocket-rocket of the bunch at this point in time – the Jantjies of 2019 if you feel me.

On Saturday, Reinach and Jantjies get a shot at the Argies, meaning Hendrikse would not have played international rugby this year up until the announcement, which brings us to Nienaber’s words. OUTSIDE LANE: 2019 revelation Jantjies looks set to miss out this time He said on Tuesday: “The thing around Jaden, he probably would have played if it wasn’t for the unfortunate family tragedy. “But like I said, the plan and how we plotted it out in terms of who’s going to play where and when was explained to the squad... and we said there might be adjustments when there’s injuries and if there’s a loss of form…

“It’s a little bit easier for us to make a decision on Jaden because we know him, we know what he can do, we see him at training and we know what he did for us last year. SOLID: Cobus Reincach “Faf got concussed and his first big game was against the All Blacks in Mbombela and he was a nine with very little Test experience that could drive a pack forward to get a good result against New Zealand, so we know what is in Jaden. “I don’t think there is anything you must read into that. We wanted to give Cobus a go this weekend and we also wanted to give Herschel an opportunity in this game…”

Nou ja toe, I get the feeling dat iemand se tyd gemors word hier. Will a good performance by Jantjies off the bench really take him to a second World Cup? Will a good performance by Reinach keep him in the hunt for the top three? CONCUSSION: Grant Williams, centre Has Williams’s unfortunate concussion against Argentina cost him a place at the World Cup?