Something huge is happening and Mamelodi Sundowns is the reason.

And nobody is trying to take the credit - it’s just a bunch of like-minded individuals doing their thing, managing the team.

There’ll always be that old-school energy from the old heads and former maestros, things are not always done by the book with those ouens.

So somewhere, they need to be marinated in the club culture.

BIG-GAME PLAYERS: Sundowns rival Al Ahly on the African stage

Bra Pitso Mosimane played that card very well when he first got to the club.

He was vocal about having guys like Fire Masilela in, Isaac Shai around, Roger Feutemba, Bra Trott Moloto; and many other former players in the system.

There was a more intentional investment in scouting and they added new expertise, with former Ajax Cape Town chief scout Tera Maliwa at the forefront.

These guys were talking about left centrebacks kudala (a long time ago).

OLD NEWS: Chiefs and Pirates

You saw it come to life with Ricardo Nascimento. How they found their exact match in the Brazilian was pure genius mfowethu!

I can go on and on. But yeah, Sundowns are not to be messed with now bafethu.

Just like the GOAT conversation shifting from Michael Jordan to LeBron James in basketball, I get the feeling the Brazilians have taken the crown as SA’s greatest club from those Sowetan giants.

And Pitso’s former assistants, Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena, might have just messed up the tone of Bra Jingles’ contract negotiations at Al-Ahly with this past weekend’s 1-0 win.

WAY BEHIND: Cape Town

Saturday, was a tactical masterclass by two clubs. It delivered on the promise of a new African rivalry, with both sides playing top-level football.

Al-Ahly’s great rivals Zamalek were so jealous of their the Red Devils’ new nemesis, they fired their coach Patrice Carteron just to get some attention in Egypt.

With the African Super League starting to take shape, it’s time for the continent’s best to show why they must be considered amongst the chosen when the time comes.

Sundowns are only motivated by a clean sweep in domestic football, winning the Champions League and being the African representatives at the next Club World Cup.

On the local front, there’s been no reaction from the Soweto giants.

Cape Town City are still barking like puppies.

Instead, it’s AmaZulu who have thrown the biggest tantrum.

And they have the coach and owner that can skel very loud in Benni McCarthy and Sandile Zungu.

We’ll see how far the PSL teams are going to let Sundowns get a head start in the true chase of being a globe player

The PSL is about to become just another qualifying competition, Caf is even driving for women teams to be set-up, which places Safa back in the mix as a player on the continent.

Sundowns are in control and it’s up to everyone else to catch up or get left behind being crabs in a local football bucket!

