Cape Town City will need their exciting attacking duo to carry them into the big CAF Champions League stage this weekend. The Citizens have picked things up just in time as they are set to make their first appearance in the Champions League.

I tried ouens, I really tried to get something out of coach Eric Tinkler when I met them at OR Tambo. All he was willing to give me was a smile, two fingers and a “yip, two in a row”. IN FORM: Khanyisa Mayo, left That was to confirm their two league wins in a row, which started with a confidence-boosting 2-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs, followed by Saturday’s 1-0 victory in Mbombela against TS Galaxy.

It was all shouts and smiles when I greeted the players. As it should be after such a scary start where the team went four matches without a win. That also bring their undefeated run in the league to four matches. Those two draws don’t sound as bad as they did when the team was still searching for a victory. I also had a moment with Thabo Nodada, the man that arrived in Cape Town with the club when it was relocated, renamed and relaunched.

NO LET-UP: Boss Eric Tinkler I applauded him on how he has handled the transfer rumours and wished him well with whatever decision he makes in the future. For now though, he said was to challenge for “something”, although it was nerve wrecking going four matches without a win, he always believed they could turn it around. I would too, if I was a midfielder and I have ouens like Khanyisa Mayo and Darwin Gonzalez running channels in front of you.

The Bafana Bafana prospect and his Venezuelan attacking partner have been at the centre of most of City’s efforts up front. For the first time in the club’s history, our Champions League campaign kicks off this weekend! 🏆



🆚 AS Otoho

🏆 @CAFCLCC

📆 Saturday 10 September

⏰ 15:00

📺 Televised

🏟 Athlone Stadium

The duo has netted six of the seven goals scored by City in the league so far, with three goals each. They will need to take this form to the CAF Champions League, which is a historic occasion for the Citizens.

Six years after it was launched at the now DHL Stadium, the club is set to mix it up with the big boys of African football already. Their campaign will begin against Congolese outfit Otoho D'oyo over two legs in the preliminary round. League champions and Mzansi's other representatives in the tournament, Mamelodi Sundowns, will enjoy a bye in this round because of their status on the continental rankings.

This will be a true test for their squad and perhaps a blessing that they will begin their journey at home. The defence will need to be streetwise because conditions will vary and decisions made by the officials might often seem unfair. In terms of a mixed bag of talents, City have plenty. This is a good test for those who’ve seen it all and done it all in the blue and gold.

The likes of Nodada, Taariq Fielies and Thami Mkhize. It’s a good test for Darren Keet who is working his way back to top level football action, after sitting out almost all of last season. These are the types of matches top talents like DR Congo defender Nathan Fasika need to showcase their level against some of the best in the continent.