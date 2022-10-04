The Stormers have left a hele Springbok front-row at home, as they jetted off to Italy on Monday night. Steven Kitshoff, Frans Malherbe and Joseph Dweba were among the names not on the squad list as the Stormers pakked their tassies for Saturday’s United Rugby Championship clash against Zebre in Italy.

✈️ A 28-man DHL Stormers touring squad leaves Cape Town tonight ahead of a three-match tour to Italy and Wales. #iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC https://t.co/QJlCoWDpcx — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) October 3, 2022 Also missing the trip is fullback Clayton Blommetjies and Springbok flank Deon Fourie. Of their tour which includes matches against the Ospreys and Dragons in Wales, coach John Dobson says: “This is a very important tour for a few different reasons and we want to make sure we keep building. “Our opening two wins have got us off to a good start, but we need to show that we can do the job away from home as well.