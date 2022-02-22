The Stormers play the first overseas United Rugby Championship (URC) match of year this weekend when they head to Ireland to cross swords with Connacht.

And while they go as the leading side in the South African division, coach John Dobson’s manne aren’t putting too much pressure on themselves with their rivals the Sharks and the Bulls taking on Italian opposition.

The Stormers have the opportunity to leapfrog their hosts, who are one place and two points above them in seventh.

But with Sharks going to Treviso for a clash with Benetton and the Bulle off to Parma to play bottom side Zebre, the Stormers could be toppled with a defeat in Galway.

ON DEFENCE: Norman Laker

Still Stormers defence coach Norman Laker is min gespin and says they will try to make the most of their chances rather than worry about their rivals.

He explains: “At this stage, we’ll just take it game by game and play the best game that we can rather than look too far ahead.

“We just want to go to Galway, do the small things right and do our best to get the win.”

And for that to happen Laker wants the best defence in the SA division this term to tighten up and be rated the best in the entire tournament.

Asked how much more work he is putting into their defensive work, he adds: “We want to be the best in the URC.

“I have to give the guys credit for getting back up after each tackle and getting back into the defensive line again and again.”

