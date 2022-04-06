Stellenbosch FC have slipped all the way down to the PSL Premiership log and it’s a real concern, but nobody’s asking any questions… or is it not yet?

Stellies are currently on a five-match winless run and have since fallen down the standings to sixth place, with serious concerns about their top eight chances.

There’s now just three points separating Steve Barker’s ouens and ninth placed Sekhukhune United.

I didn’t see or even imagine Stellies would even be mentioned in the same sentence with the likes of Sekhukhune when the league reached the halfway mark, except maybe if the conversation was about a match between the two sides or about promoted teams from the Premiership.

It all started six years ago, the Vasco Da Gama professional team relocated to Stellenbosch and were to be known by a new name, which marked the beginning of the exciting football energy in the Cape Winelands region.

Head coach Steve Barker joined the new club in the beginning stages as a co-coach and then took over after that first campaign when they fell short of promotion from the NFD.

BITTER WORK: Steve Barker

The following 2017-18 season would serve as a building block for what would be an outstanding season when they won promotion up to the Premiership, following a long neck-and-neck race of over six months with Ajax Cape Town, now known as Cape Town Spurs of course.

Since then, everything has been done to make sure there is some serious football development done in the area which is more popular for their passion for student athletics, rugby, netball and hockey.

Fast forward to today, Stellenbosch’s Reserves are the league-leaders in the Diski Challenge, which speaks volumes about the foundations laid by the partnerships with the Stellenbosch Academy of Sport and the University’s Sports Science Institute.

There’s also a bond being created between the student life at Maties Sport and the football club with the university’s team being registered in the provincial ABC Motsepe League, which is just two divisions below the pro team.

The Danie Craven Stadium is now also the home stadium after being upgraded to PSL standards shortly before the Covid outbreak.

That all took five years and Stellies, the foundation is really strong with a talent pool of local players starting to push their way through the first team.

The most exciting is without a doubt Ashley Du Preez, a raw talent that has now grown to not only becoming a key player but also a Bafana Bafana prospect.

And now at 24, it’s probably a make or break campaign for the young man, where he might need to start thinking about his reasons to stay at Stellies or consider his options for a new challenge and experience.

Nobody could have imagined one of the shining stars of the promoted squad, Iqraam Rayners, would leave the club after just one season in the top flight. It happened, the striker left for SuperSport United, so anything is possible in football.

Stellies were in second place for much of the first half of this season. It felt like this was to be the campaign they were going to take the fight to the “bigger” clubs and show them that Stellies were not going to be another development club for them to steal players from like they’ve been doing all these years.

However, the opposite has happened and Stellies is slowly starting to look like they are just a club proud to make up the numbers in the Premiership.

There are enough people who don’t take Stellies seriously as a football club, one local Safa official once called it “just a CSI project”, he wasn’t speaking to me, but I was in the room and heard it.

Benni McCarthy lost his job last week, and his team is only four points behind Stellies. Then there’s the Orlando Pirates coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids, who are under pressure even more pressure with Benni free, and there’s only a two-point difference between the Buccaneers and Stellies.

Now I’m not saying Benni had to go, neither am I saying Ncikazi and Davids should be fired at Pirates, but what I’m saying is that the clubs around Stellies are putting their coaches and players under pressure to deliver or face the chop.

It’s not how things should work, but football is a competitive sport, surely a team that drops from second place and on a five-match winless run during the crucial March and April period, has something to worry about.

And no, I’m also not saying that there must now be headlines everywhere pushing Steve Barker out of his job, but what I’m saying is that sixth place cannot just happen like it has without us asking any questions.

[email protected]