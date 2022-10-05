Cape Town Spurs gave away two points in a 1-1 draw at Platinum City Rovers on Monday.
Spurs are now 12th after five matches, and on a bad run of two defeats and the draw against Rovers.
The Urban Warriors need to close out games better by sealing the deal when chances come.
Goals have been tough to come by in the Motsepe Foundation Championship so far with only TTM scoring more than seven goals.
Uthongathi, who have scored just four goals so far, are in fourth place – that’s how tough things are in the NFD this term, my friend.
Spurs, though, will be hoping Ashley Cupido can continue his good run when they host Polokwane at Athlone Stadium on Friday. With four league goals to his name, Spurs team manager Shooz Mekuto is hopeful the player can add more as they look for a crucial win.
Mekuto tells the Daily Voice: “I hope we get the result on Friday.
“It’s been a frustrating past few weeks, but we have to bounce back and get back to winning ways.”
Spurs cannot allow themselves to be more than five points from the promotion places.
WEEKEND’S NFD FIXTURES
Friday: La Masia v Venda (3.30pm).
Saturday: Casric Stars v Caillies, JDR Stars v Hungry Lions, Black Leopards v Platinum Rovers, CT Spurs v Polokwane, Baroka v TTM (all matches at 3.30pm).
Sunday: AmaTuks v All Stars, Uthongathi v Magesi (both at 3.30pm).