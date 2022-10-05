Spurs are now 12th after five matches, and on a bad run of two defeats and the draw against Rovers.

Cape Town Spurs gave away two points in a 1-1 draw at Platinum City Rovers on Monday.

The Urban Warriors need to close out games better by sealing the deal when chances come.

Goals have been tough to come by in the Motsepe Foundation Championship so far with only TTM scoring more than seven goals.

Uthongathi, who have scored just four goals so far, are in fourth place – that’s how tough things are in the NFD this term, my friend.