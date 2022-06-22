Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates continued major makeovers after disappointing campaigns last season.
Both clubs failed to finish in the top four in the PSL or make the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals, however, Bucs did reach the Caf Confederation Cup final, which they lost on penalties to RS Berkane.
And on Monday, they announced a number of new faces after huge clearouts at the end of the last season.
Chiefs unveiled Swallows trio Dillan Solomons, Kamohelo Mahlatsi and George Matlou, Bafana Bafana playmaker Siyethemba Sithebe from AmaZulu, and the promotion of youth star Mduduzi Shabalala, in addition to Stellenbosch duo Ashley du Preez and Zitha Kwinika, before realising Rama Mphahlele on Tuesday.
Bucs, meanwhile, added attackers, Bafana striker Evidence Makgopa from Baroka, Chippa’s Bienvenu Eva Nga and Azola Matrose.
TS Galaxy midfielder Miguel Timm completed Pirates latest incomings as they also announced the release of Bafana midfielder Thabang Monare and goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands as part of six more players
