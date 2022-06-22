Both clubs failed to finish in the top four in the PSL or make the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals, however, Bucs did reach the Caf Confederation Cup final, which they lost on penalties to RS Berkane.

Player Updates



Our new soldiers reported for duty today. We officially welcome Siyethemba Sithebe to the Amakhosi Family after signing a 2 year contract. We look forward to working with you Khosi!#WelcomeSithebe #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/OieLhzNEVX — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) June 20, 2022

And on Monday, they announced a number of new faces after huge clearouts at the end of the last season.

Chiefs unveiled Swallows trio Dillan Solomons, Kamohelo Mahlatsi and George Matlou, Bafana Bafana playmaker Siyethemba Sithebe from AmaZulu, and the promotion of youth star Mduduzi Shabalala, in addition to Stellenbosch duo Ashley du Preez and Zitha Kwinika, before realising Rama Mphahlele on Tuesday.

Player Updates



Our new soldiers reported for duty today. We officially welcome Dillan Solomons to the Amakhosi Family on a 4 year deal. We look forward to working with you Khosi!#WelcomeSolomons #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/r5QAVtwMH6 — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) June 20, 2022

Bucs, meanwhile, added attackers, Bafana striker Evidence Makgopa from Baroka, Chippa’s Bienvenu Eva Nga and Azola Matrose.