And they will be looking to make it back-to-back wins at home when they host Cape Town Cricket Club on Saturday.

Rylands got their first win of the season last week, beating UWC by seven wickets at home.

To do that, they will need medium pacer Ahmed Bayoumy (3/23) and his brother, Abdullah (who will bank on his experience with Western Province in the recent T20 Challenge), to repeat their heroics of last weekend as they skittled the students for a meagre 90.

UWC, meanwhile, will have a shot at redemption when they host Western Province Cricket Club (WPCC) following their no-show against Rylands. Their front line batsmen have been woeful and more consistency will be required from Quinton Dreyer, Mujahid Toffar and Kai Curran if they are to stand a chance against the unbeaten visitors. Opener Derek Mitchell is amongst the top run scorers in the competition and together with Reda Isaacs have been key to the success of WPCC.

In the First Division A, newly-promoted Avendale have been the surprise package with back-to-back victories. They travel to Milnerton where they tackle an unbeaten home side who are joint front runners in the league.