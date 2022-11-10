Rylands got their first win of the season last week, beating UWC by seven wickets at home.
And they will be looking to make it back-to-back wins at home when they host Cape Town Cricket Club on Saturday.
To do that, they will need medium pacer Ahmed Bayoumy (3/23) and his brother, Abdullah (who will bank on his experience with Western Province in the recent T20 Challenge), to repeat their heroics of last weekend as they skittled the students for a meagre 90.
UWC, meanwhile, will have a shot at redemption when they host Western Province Cricket Club (WPCC) following their no-show against Rylands. Their front line batsmen have been woeful and more consistency will be required from Quinton Dreyer, Mujahid Toffar and Kai Curran if they are to stand a chance against the unbeaten visitors. Opener Derek Mitchell is amongst the top run scorers in the competition and together with Reda Isaacs have been key to the success of WPCC.
In the First Division A, newly-promoted Avendale have been the surprise package with back-to-back victories. They travel to Milnerton where they tackle an unbeaten home side who are joint front runners in the league.
LAST WEEK’S RESULTS
Premier League
WPCC beat Brackenfell by 9 wickets
Brackenfell 159 (Kyle Simmonds 3/18, Alex Draai 3/26)
WPCC 161/1 (Derek Mitchell 75*, Givon Christian 63*)
Cape Town beat Claremont by 7 wickets
Claremont 137 (Josh Breed 51*, Daniel Smith 41; Darren Rolfe 3/35)
Cape Town 140/3 (William Hantam 59, Matthew Goles 48; Matthew Elsworth 2/25)
Durbanville beat Bellville by 10 wickets
Bellville 113 (Ross 4/26, Bradley Peterson 3/39)
Durbanville 114/0 (Fritz de Beer 61*, Jean Strydom 50*)
Green Point beat Kraaifontein by 7 wickets
Kraaifontein 171 (Dale Campbell 64)
Greenpoint 173/3 (Zac Elkin 74*)
Ottoman beat Rondebosch by 2 wickets
Ottoman 209 (Taahir Samaai 67; Alistair Gray 5/31)
Rondebosch 210/8 (Schaughn Van Greunen 72; Zubair Safodien 3/34, Mohamed Sohail Imran 3/42)
Rylands beat UWC by 7 wickets
UWC 90 (Ahmed Bayoumy 3/23)
Rylands 91/3 (Adam Scher 38*)
WP First Division A
Avendale beat Victoria by 1 wicket, Milnerton beat Gugulethu by 8 wickets, Northerns Goodwood beat Kuilsrivier by 8 wickets, Pinelands beat Strandfontein by 6 wickets, Tygerberg beat Primrose 2 wickets
WEEKEND’S FIXTURES
Premier League: Bellville v Brackenfell, Rylands v Cape Town, Green Point v Claremont, Ottoman v Durbanville, Kraaifontein v Rondebosch, UWC v WPCC
First Division A: Milnerton v Avendale, Pinelands v Vikings, Northerns Goodwood v Gugulethu, Kuilsrivier v Primrose, Victoria v Strandfontein, UCT v Tygerberg