Erica Park Sport Grounds in Belhar will once again be the place where some of the country’s brightest talents will gather over the Easter weekend, from 5 April until 10 April. The final qualifiers for the Western Cape Teams took place this past weekend with 14 teams qualifying from 175 that participated.

The likes of Rygersdal are celebrating finally making it through the qualifiers “after years of heartache” as they put it, while Hazendal United took their celebrations to the streets in excitement. They will join five teams that automatically qualified because of their status, such as defending champions Cape Town Spurs, the youth teams from the local PSL teams Cape Town Spurs and Stellenbosch, the SAFA Cape Town invitational team and hosts Bayhill United. The national U17, Amajimbos technical team will also be in attendance as they prepare to finalise their squad for the upcoming U17 Afcon to be hosted in Algeria from 29 April until 19 May.