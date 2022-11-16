South African football has many problems, far too many. Some key role players are out of place. For football to happen, you need a football and a player. That’s as basic as it gets.

The player doesn’t even need an opponent, that comes after - to create competition. Somebody needs to manage the competition. That’s where the referee comes in. This weekend I witnessed football at almost its purest form, as Tottenham Hotspur rallied to a dramatic 4-3 Leeds United and very little VAR influence.

Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds Even in studio we immediately argued where the refs got it wrong and how it affects the match because we had the comfort of TV replays to make our point. Refs don’t have that, if they’ve made a decision, that’s it. It’s rare where a referee is applauded. There will always be someone bitter when the ref blows the final whistle.

That’s okay. It’s part of the drama of competition. What is sad to hear and see is when these decisions are influenced with payments, blackmail and intimidation. A ref at amateur level saying “ndizakunibonisa, andithi anion’ ubhatala (I’ll show you, since you don’t want to pay)”.

What are you paying for? That he doesn’t blow against you? Basically, to do his job and blow the match fairly? Of course, you can add a little bit more to ask for a guarantee, like a penalty. If you want offside for the other guys you’d need to add something for the linesmen. It sure feels like some of Cape Town Spurs’ games are heavily influenced.

I could’ve asked the coaches Shaun Bartlett and Calvin Marlin, team manager Shooz Mekuto, kit manager Monde Magadla, the players, even the owners how. Encouragement: Boss Bartlett When I met them at OR Tambo on Sunday morning following their 1-0 win over Black Leopards there was obvious disappointment and frustration. They are upset. We all know how it turned out the last time Ikamva had the cheek to throw their toys at the PSL because of Ndoro Gate. We all witnessed how every key decisions went in Swallows’ favour in that key promotion promotion race in the bubble during Covid.

A whole three players offside, but the ref let to go because Swallows needed a goal to stay ahead of the Warriors. This season alone, goalkeeper Lincoln Vyver dropped a corner and stumbled backwards against JDR Stars, the linesman raised his flag to say the ball crossed the line- 1-0 JDR won that game. Against Platinum City Rovers, the Warriors had three penalty appeals ignored and the newly-promoted side earned their first points.

Just last week against Venda, which they won. The ref blew for penalty, but the linesman raised his flag and after consultation the decision was overturned. Fortunately they were able to fight back and win 2-1 in Athlone. So you see, it’s not even about them benefiting when they’re at home.

Ekse this thing with refs runs deep for Spurs guys. In April this year, the club resorted to writing a letter to the office of the minister of sport Nathi Mthethwa, requesting for match officiating to be professionalised in the PSL. This they hope would limit them being vulnerable to outside influence and bribes. They have yet to get a proper response besides “it will be investigated”.

It’s a thankless job being a ref. Nobody really cares about how to support referees from all the abuse they get from all corners during a game. Hell, even former players don’t even consider it as an option when they hang up their boots. Former Santos wonderkid Thando Mngomeni once asked me: “Do you know how we swear at refs?”

For Spurs now, the difference is that they go into the World Cup break sitting in fifth place instead of third. They got seven points when they could’ve come home with nine points for Christmas. It’s really disappointing because the boys fought for every little bit of that turf at Thohoyandou Stadium in their 1-0 loss to TTM. Ashley Cupido thought he had scored after he snuck up the far post to head home in the dying moments of the game. But the linesman waved his flag.

Jarrod Moroole was dejected at how it all went down in Thohoyandou on Wednesday, saying: “But we have a good group to take us forward.” That fighting spirit is something that Coach Bartlett is encouraged by, because they had a habit of conceding late in away fixtures. This time around, it was them who were pushing for the equaliser. Technically they did get it because there’s video evidence.

They were able to put that disappointment behind them with a 1-0 victory over Black Leopards on Saturday to at least finish on a high note. Colin Ryan scored the crucial goal to seal the vital three points, something he’s proud of “after coming home.” Ryan is part of some of the weird decisions made by the Spurs leadership in their last days as Ajax Cape Town.